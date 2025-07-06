Depot After Dark: More Warren Workouts, Jonnu Smith Stat, Upcoming Deebo Autograph Signing

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 5.

Jonnu Smith Broken Tackle Stat

Jonnu Smith knows how to do damage after the catch. In fact, no tight end has broken as many tackles as Smith in the past three years. Researching the stat earlier this week, Smith has broken 23 tackles from 2022-2024. That’s more than Travis Kelce, George Kittle

Most broken tackles by a TE, 2022-2024: 1. Jonnu Smith – 23

2. Travis Kelce – 20

3. David Njoku – 17 Smith's YAC ability plays well into Arthur Smith's system. Physicality fits one key goal of #Steelers' offseason. Bigger, stronger, tougher on offense/defense. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 3, 2025

Warren’s Workout

After going viral thanks to his soccer net parachute, RB Jaylen Warren is doing something a little more conventional. From the pitch to the beach, Warren was spotted working out in Maui.

Beach training provides natural resistance to magnify the intensity and impact of the workout. Jaylen Warren is doing all he can to be ready for the most important season of his career. Entering the summer as the Steelers’ starting running back, he’s poised to split time with rookie RB Kaleb Johnson.

Harrison Autograph Signing

James Harrison will be one of many past and present athletes signing autographs during August’s National Sports Show Collection in Rosemont, Illinois on the 2nd. Held at the Donald E. Stephens Center, Harrison will be signing at 12:45 and shared the information on his Instagram page earlier today.

Fans who buy tickets will be able to get a variety of items signed or choose a photo op with Harrison. Tickets can be found here, and fair warning, they aren’t cheap. But the event puts scores of athletes in the same place. Other notable NFL players signing throughout the weekend include Bo Jackson, Adrian Peterson, Earl Campbell, Michael Irvin, and Bruce Irvin.