Depot After Dark: Loudermilk Married, Jets Pay Sauce Gardner, Ravens Rookies Arrive At Camp

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 15.

LOUDERMILK MARRIED

Last year, the Steelers’ run defense fell apart to end the season. They got gashed on the ground by multiple teams, but most notably the Baltimore Ravens. This year, they’re hoping that won’t happen again. They should have a good rotation of defensive linemen, including Isaiahh Loudermilk, who’s been with the Steelers since 2021. Loudermilk has some good news this offseason, not related to football.

The Steelers shared on Twitter that Loudermilk recently got married. Loudermilk chose a good time to tie the knot with training camp on the horizon. He hasn’t been a major contributor in his four seasons in Pittsburgh, but he’s been a valuable depth piece. Hopefully, he will help shore up their run defense this year.

Congratulations to the Loudermilks! 🖤💛 📸: evelynbarkey/IG pic.twitter.com/a5L7PJfgG3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 15, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

JETS PAY SAUCE GARDNER

The New York Jets have had a busy offseason. They hired a new head coach and general manager, hoping to find some success for their team. Recently, they gave Garrett Wilson, their star wide receiver, a contract extension. They weren’t done paying players, though.

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo shared on Twitter that the Jets are giving corner Sauce Gardner a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension. Gardner has been one of the best corners in the league, so he’s worth the money. However, he’ll face Aaron Rodgers, his former teammate, in Week 1 when the Jets play the Steelers, which could prove to be a big test.

Another #Jets deal: Sauce Gardner is now the NFL’s highest-paid CB, agreeing to a four-year, $120.4 million extension, sources tell The Insiders. One day after Garrett Wilson’s deal, Gardner gets $30.1m per year in a contract done by @ajv and @allantegardner of @vaynersports. pic.twitter.com/fJhSjZeNMw — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 15, 2025

RAVENS ROOKIES ARRIVE AT CAMP

The Baltimore Ravens came away with the AFC North crown last year, looking like Super Bowl contenders. However, they fell short of their ultimate goal, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs. This season, they look like championship contenders again. It’s almost time for them to enter the homestretch to the regular season, too.

The Ravens’ rookies reported for training camp recently, as seen on Twitter. While the Steelers still have a week before training camp, Baltimore is getting their rookies in early. Their veterans are also scheduled to report next week. The NFL season is right around the corner.