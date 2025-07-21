Depot After Dark: Loudermilk Lends Hand, Heyward On Burrow And Lamar, Lions Lose Starter For Season

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 20.

Loudermilk Lends Hand

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk recently helped out at a local youth football event, as captured and shared by the team’s social media account. One video showed Loudermilk putting one of the participants through a defensive line drill.

A BIG thank you to @iloudermilk111 for coming out to our Youth Football Camp today! 👏#PlayFootball pic.twitter.com/zu0ZBCjQ82 — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) July 17, 2025

Drafted in 2021, Loudermilk re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal earlier this offseason. He’ll compete for one of the final roster spots along the team’s defensive line. In four years with Pittsburgh, Loudermilk has appeared in 58 games with five starts. He’s recorded 63 tackles and one sack.

Heyward On Burrow And Lamar

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward recently shared his thoughts on facing two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks twice a year in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson. Though their styles are different, approaching them has its similarities, too.

“You play Joe and you play Lamar, you have to have different looks you might’ve showed earlier in the season,” Heyward said on the Rich Eisen Show, guest hosted by wrestler Seth Rollins. “You’ve got to be able to bring blitzes off the edges, the middle.”

Heyward went on to note that Burrow’s strong supporting cast makes the chess match even more challenging while Jackson is able to elevate the play of his receivers.

“There’s a lot of respect there because those guys are up for the MVP every year,” he said. “So you’ve got to have your best performances.”

Heyward will see Burrow’s Bengals in Week 7 and 11. That season series will end before facing the Ravens the first time with matchups against Baltimore set for Week 14 and 18.

Lions Lose DL

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ matchup against the Detroit Lions late this season just got a little easier. Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced DL Levi Onwuzurike will miss the 2025 season due to a torn ACL.

Levi Onwuzurike will miss the season with an ACL injury pic.twitter.com/tKXXSD7E63 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 20, 2025

Onwuzurike appeared in 16 games last season, starting 10, and recorded 28 tackles with 1.5 sacks. Injuries have been an issue throughout his career, limited to ten games in 2023 and missing the entire 2022 season with a back injury.

Pittsburgh and Detroit face off in Week 16.

Anderson Engaged

Pittsburgh Steelers OL Spencer Anderson had a big weekend before training camp. Anderson got engaged to his fiancé over the weekend, sharing photos on his Instagram page Sunday evening.

He received plenty of well-wishes from current and former teammates like TE Pat Freiermuth, DL Keeanu Benton, and New York Jets QB Justin Fields. Drafted by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson made four starts for Pittsburgh last season. He’s entering camp as the team’s top backup at both guard spots.

Ridder Signs With Bengals

Former Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as teams embark on training camp. Ridder, drafted under then-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in 2022, struggled in his starting chance with the team.

Former #Falcons starting QB Desmond Ridder is signing with the #Bengals, per source. Some experienced competition behind Joe Burrow. pic.twitter.com/1cbWPCTV2W — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2025

Ridder started 17 games for the Falcons from 2022-2023, throwing 14 touchdown passes to 12 interceptions and posting an 8-9 record. Last year, he saw spot duty with the Las Vegas Raiders, appearing in six games with one start. His start came in a 15-9 loss to his former Falcons team, Ridder throwing for 208 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Ridder will compete for a third-string spot behind Joe Burrow and Jake Browning. In corresponding moves, the Bengals released QB Logan Woodside while signing veteran DL Taven Bryan and several others to fill out their camp roster.