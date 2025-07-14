Depot After Dark: How Steelers Fared In Golf Tournament, Suh Retires, Skylar Thompson Working Out

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

AMERICAN CENTURY CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers and former Steelers RB Jerome Bettis both took part in the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, and both performed fairly well. Rodgers finished the tournament in 15th place with 44 points in their modified scoring system, which provides three points for a birdie, one for a par, 0 for bogey, and -2 for double bogey or worse. Bettis finished T-30 with 22 points per the official scoreboard.

Both Rodgers and Bettis finished well within the top half of the 90 participants, and during Saturday’s round, Rodgers expressed excitement about finishing his historic career with the Steelers.

NDAMUKONG SUH RETIRES

NFL DT Ndamukong Suh officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday. Suh played 13 seasons in the league, most recently in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles. After being selected with the 2nd overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Suh went on to make five All-Pro teams, including three first-team All-Pros. He spent five years with the Lions, three with the Miami Dolphins, one with the Los Angeles Rams and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in addition to his final season with the Eagles.

July 12, 2024 was the hardest day of my life. It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself. He wasn’t just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor.

He taught me what it meant to… pic.twitter.com/WkefQaDrsQ — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) July 12, 2025

He finished his career with 600 total tackles and 71.5 sacks, and he could be a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

SKYLAR THOMPSON GETTING WORK IN

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Skylar Thompson was working out with NFL quarterbacks Brady Cook, an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets, as well as Seattle Seahawks QB Drew Lock. Missouri freshman quarterback Matt Zollers was also part of the group throwing with Thompson.

Nathalie Jones of ABC17 posted a picture of the workout from Cook’s Instagram story.

Multiple generations of #Mizzou quarterback putting in some work together this summer Freshman Matt Zollers + alums Brady Cook & Drew Lock pic.twitter.com/qKkI5wIiel — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) July 7, 2025

Thompson signed a reserve/futures deal with the Steelers in January, and is currently expected to be the fourth quarterback on the team’s depth chart behind Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. It will likely be an uphill battle for Thompson to have a role with the Steelers, but it’s good to see him getting work in during the downtime of the offseason.