Depot After Dark: Heyward Softball Game, Austin Grateful, Browns DE Retired

Cam Heyward has been with the Steelers since 2011, and he’s become one of their best players. He’s also an incredible leader, representing the team well off the field. He often works to make Pittsburgh a better place, trying to improve the community. He recently held another big event.

This week, Heyward held his annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game. It benefits his charity, the Heyward House. Multiple Steelers, such as Alex Highsmith, Christian Kuntz, and Connor Heyward, participated. It looked like a fun time, and it’s for a good cause. Heyward continues to be a shining example of what a Steeler should be.

On Monday, @CamHeyward held his annual Three Rivers Celebrity Softball Game, benefiting @97HeywardHouse! pic.twitter.com/hecpLYUak5 — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) July 15, 2025

AUSTIN GRATEFUL

Calvin Austin III had a rough start to his NFL career. He missed his entire first season due to an injury. However, he’s bounced back since then. Last year, he showed growth, making multiple big plays for the Steelers. This season, he’s in line to be their number two wide receiver, with potential to increase his value.

Recently, on his TikTok, Austin shared how grateful he is to be in his current position. He’s only been in the league for three years, but he’s clearly not taken any of it for granted. He’s trying to remain humble, which is good. In the NFL, players should always want to improve. There’s no telling when someone else will come along who could replace them.

Calvin Austin III checking in on TikTok talking about how blessed he is do what he does 👍 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/YDNoRmXuT9 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 16, 2025

BROWNS’ DE RETIRED

The Cleveland Browns have once again entered a rebuilding phase. Last year was a disaster for them, and now they’re looking to get back on track. However, they recently lost another young player.

On Twitter, the Browns announced that they’ve placed defensive end Elerson G. Smith on the reserve/retired list. The New York Giants took Smith in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. Unfortunately, he battled injuries in the NFL and is now retired. It’s a sad reminder of how short NFL careers can be.