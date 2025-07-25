Depot After Dark: Heyward And Keisel, Larry Brown At Camp, Ride With Elliott

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 24.

HEYWARD AND KEISEL

Cam Heyward is heading into his 15th NFL season. That’s great longevity for a defensive lineman. Heyward’s slow start to his career likely helped with that, though. When the Steelers drafted him in 2011, they had solid defensive linemen in place, which allowed Heyward to come along slowly. Brett Keisel was one of the veterans who helped Heyward along, and the two are still close today.

Today marked the first day of Steelers training camp, and as the team shared on Twitter, Heyward made his entrance with Keisel. While Keisel has been retired since after the 2014 season, he’s still a fan-favorite. He and Heyward represent the past and present of the Steelers’ defensive line, so it’s fun to see them together.

LARRY BROWN AT CAMP

Throughout training camp, the Steelers usually have several notable guests in attendance. That includes former players. With camp officially under way, the Steelers had one of their legends present for day one.

Steelers History shared on Twitter that Larry Brown, who played for them from 1971-1984, was at the first day of camp. Brown was an underrated part of the Steelers’ Super Bowl championships in the 1970s. Initially, he was a tight end, but he was willing to change positions halfway through his career. Brown moved to offensive tackle, and he continued to play well, making a Pro Bowl.

Great to have 4x Super Bowl Champ and #Steelers Hall of Honor member, Larry Brown with us today at #SteelersCamp 🙌 pic.twitter.com/FzNOvhsnEa — Steelers History (@SteelersHistory) July 24, 2025

RIDE WITH ELLIOTT

Last year, DeShon Elliott was a fantastic pickup for the Steelers. Signed out of free agency, Elliott was a stable presence for the backend of the Steelers’ defense. While his first season in Pittsburgh saw the team once again fail to win a playoff game, he was a bright spot.

With players reporting for training camp, the Steelers shared a video showing some of Elliott’s journey to Saint Vincent College. It provides a fun look at Elliott’s mindset going into his second training camp with Pittsburgh. Hopefully, he can be just as productive, if not more so.