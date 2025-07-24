Depot After Dark: Herbig Brings Watt’s Bike, Thornhill Tattoo, Artie Burns Injured

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 23.

HERBIG BRINGS WATT’S BIKE

Steelers players have reported to training camp, and that includes T.J. Watt, who just received a hefty contract extension. While he wasn’t at the Steelers’ other offseason activities, Watt was still training. Right before he signed his extension, Watt trained with Nick Herbig. Both outside linebackers who went to Wisconsin, Watt and Herbig are close.

Their relationship is a fun one, and Herbig’s arrival to training camp was an example of that. As Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review shared on Twitter, Herbig had to bring Watt’s bike to camp. That was payment for Watt working out with Herbig this offseason. It’s a fun look at two of key pieces of the Steelers’ defense.

Nick Herbig toted TJ Watts bike to camp. It was to repay a favor for Watt working out with Herbig in the offseason. Another reason was Herbig said the bike didn’t fit into Watt’s vehicle. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) July 23, 2025

THORNHILL TATTOO

The Steelers traded Minkah Fitzpatrick at the end of June, leaving them with a glaring hole at safety. Juan Thornhill, who signed with the team in March, looks poised to fill that void. Thornhill has been in the league since 2019, spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Because he’s been with a few different teams, Thornhill has a special way of remembering each of them.

Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared that Thornhill got a tattoo of the Steelers’ logo. It joins his Browns and Chiefs tattoos. While it’s a nice gesture, Thornhill’s placement of the tattoo might irk some fans. It’s right below the Browns’ elf logo, making it look like its stepping on the Steelers’ logo. However, Thornhill almost certainly didn’t have any malicious intent with the placement.

New Steelers safety Juan Thornhill showing off his freshest tattoo. He gets one for every team he plays for, so the logo goes next to KC and Brownie the Elf. pic.twitter.com/xqVRGGi8Mq — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 23, 2025

ARTIE BURNS INJURED

In the 2010s, the Steelers struggled to shore up their cornerback position. They tried to fix that in 2016, spending a first-round pick on Artie Burns. However, Burns didn’t pan out, leaving Pittsburgh after the 2019 season. That wasn’t the end of his career, though. Burns has bounced around the league, joining the Miami Dolphins this year.

However, Burns’ season might be over before it even begins. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Twitter, Burns is feared to have torn an ACL. It’s not confirmed yet, but it doesn’t look good. It’s an unfortunate development for Burns, and hopefully this isn’t the end for him in the NFL.