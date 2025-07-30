Depot After Dark: Fields And Wilson, Players Fans Want To See, Former Steelers OL Becomes Announcer

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

FIELDS AND WILSON

This year, Aaron Rodgers is the Steelers’ solidified starting quarterback. However, things were less certain last year. Leading up to the season, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields competed for the starting job. While Wilson won the starting job, Fields began the year as the starter. Despite that competition, there doesn’t seem to be any hard feelings between the two of them.

Appearing recently on Up and Adams with Kay Adams, Fields explained how he and Wilson are still friends. Wilson even texted Fields recently when he had an injury scare. The two of them left the Steelers this offseason, with Fields joining the New York Jets and Wilson joining the New York Giants. With both of them in the same city, they still have an opportunity to remain close.

Loved hearing that Russell Wilson texted his former teammate Justin Fields to check in on him about the toe injury. Just two former Steelers keeping it friendly in NY.@UpAndAdamsShow @DangeRussWilson @nyjets @Giants pic.twitter.com/6BldnqpKwO — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 29, 2025

PLAYERS FANS ARE EXCITED FOR

Training camp is in full swing for the Steelers. While the weather has slowed them down a little bit, they’ve got a lot of practices left. There are also many opportunities for fans to get out to see players working.

Recently, the Steelers posted a video on their YouTube channel asking fans at training camp who they’re most excited to see. Many of them answered with the usual suspects, such as Aaron Rodgers and T.J. Watt. However, others had some less common answers like Jack Sawyer and Chris Boswell.

FORMER STEELERS OL BECOMES ANNOUNCER

In 2009, A.Q. Shipley got to live out many Steelers fans’ dream by getting drafted by his hometown team. Taken in the seventh round, Shipley unfortunately didn’t spend much time with the Steelers. He spent his rookie year on their practice squad before bouncing around the league for the next few years. Eventually, he caught on with the Arizona Cardinals, spending multiple years with them.

Shipley retired after the 2020 season. Now, he’s on to a different part of his football career. According to the Cardinals’ Twitter, Shipley is joining their broadcast team as a color analyst this season. While Shipley isn’t playing anymore, he’s still involved with the NFL, getting to work with the team that he spent the most time with.