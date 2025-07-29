Depot After Dark: Cowher Congratulates, Bettis Bowls, McAfee To Latrobe

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for July 28.
Cowher Congratulates
Hall of Famer Bill Cowher congratulated the Pittsburgh Steelers’ latest batch of Hall of Honor selections: QB Ben Roethlisberger, C Maurkice Pouncey, and EDGE Joey Porter Sr.
Cowher coached Roethlisberger and Porter, giving a special shoutout to the pair in a Monday morning tweet.
Cowher won Super Bowl XL with Roethlisberger as the Steelers’ starting quarterback and Porter as a starting outside linebacker.
Cowher was inducted into the Steelers’ Hall of Honor in 2019 as part of the team’s third class. Pittsburgh will formally honor and induct Roethlisberger, Pouncey, and Porter Sr. during halftime of the team’s Dec. 15 Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins.
Bettis Bowls
Fellow Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis opened up about his football career. While known for being a bruising runner with surprisingly light feet, Bettis shared that his first love came on the lanes than the field.
“My first love was bowling,” Bettis tweeted, sharing he “dreamed of going pro” long before the NFL become reality.
In a 1997 Pro-Am, Bettis bowled a 300 perfect game. He’s highlighted that as a bigger accomplishment than winning Super Bowl XL with the Steelers.
McAfee In Latrobe
Pat McAfee is bringing his daily show to Latrobe on Wednesday. Making the announcement earlier this month, McAfee’s show previewed the trip earlier today. The show will begin at noon/EST, its normal time. The parking lots will reportedly open at 11 AM/EST, about an hour earlier than usual, for fans to attend the show. Practice will begin at 1:55/PM EST.
McAfee teased interviews with several players. The show’s close ties with Aaron Rodgers likely means he will join the broadcast while McAfee also hinted at a conversation with long-time special teams coordinator Danny Smith.