Depot After Dark: Austin Helps Kids, McAfee Going To Training Camp, Artists Gifted Steelers Jerseys

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for July 21.
AUSTIN HELPS KIDS
Calvin Austin III is set to have a significant role in the Steelers’ offense this year. Currently, he’s in pole position to be their number two wide receiver. Last year, he took a step up in Pittsburgh, making several big plays. Going into a contract year, Austin could make himself a lot of money. However, he’s also working to help others off the field in areas unrelated to football.
The Daily Memphian shared that Austin recently spent a day hosting a camp, allowing around 50 children to participate in STEAM workshops. During the offseason, it’s easy to find NFL players hosting camps for youth football players. However, Austin is working to help kids pursue careers away from football, which is just as important.
MCAFEE GOING TO TRAINING CAMP
Training camp for the Steelers is almost here. It signals that the regular season is almost here, allowing this year’s team to jell. However, it also usually sees several celebrities visit the Steelers. While it’s unclear who will attend practices this year, one ESPN show will travel to Latrobe, PA, for Steelers training camp.
On his show, former NFL punter and current ESPN analyst Pat McAfee announced that his show will be live from Saint Vincent College next week. They’ll be visiting for Steelers training camp, which should be a fun occasion. McAfee is a Pittsburgh-native, so it’s a slight homecoming for him as well. Hopefully, the weather isn’t too bad for them.
ARTISTS GIFTED STEELERS JERSEYS
The Steelers have one of the biggest fan bases in the NFL. Their fans often take over away games. They also have several notable celebrity fans, such as Michael Keaton and Snoop Dogg. A pair of other musical artists might have also recently been converted to Steelers fandom.
Recently, the Steelers shared a video from FeddtheGod showing him gifting Steelers jerseys to rappers DaBaby and Sean Paul before their recent show in Pittsburgh. They both seem excited to receive the gifts. Perhaps this will make them Steelers fans, if they weren’t already.