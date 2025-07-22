Depot After Dark: Austin Helps Kids, McAfee Going To Training Camp, Artists Gifted Steelers Jerseys

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article, but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 21.

AUSTIN HELPS KIDS

Calvin Austin III is set to have a significant role in the Steelers’ offense this year. Currently, he’s in pole position to be their number two wide receiver. Last year, he took a step up in Pittsburgh, making several big plays. Going into a contract year, Austin could make himself a lot of money. However, he’s also working to help others off the field in areas unrelated to football.

The Daily Memphian shared that Austin recently spent a day hosting a camp, allowing around 50 children to participate in STEAM workshops. During the offseason, it’s easy to find NFL players hosting camps for youth football players. However, Austin is working to help kids pursue careers away from football, which is just as important.

Former University of Memphis football player Calvin Austin III, who now plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, spent Saturday showing middle school kids that being a professional athlete isn’t the only dream worth chasing. https://t.co/pdjyKxKB9P By @Frank_Bonner2 — The Daily Memphian (@DailyMemphian) July 21, 2025

MCAFEE GOING TO TRAINING CAMP

Training camp for the Steelers is almost here. It signals that the regular season is almost here, allowing this year’s team to jell. However, it also usually sees several celebrities visit the Steelers. While it’s unclear who will attend practices this year, one ESPN show will travel to Latrobe, PA, for Steelers training camp.

On his show, former NFL punter and current ESPN analyst Pat McAfee announced that his show will be live from Saint Vincent College next week. They’ll be visiting for Steelers training camp, which should be a fun occasion. McAfee is a Pittsburgh-native, so it’s a slight homecoming for him as well. Hopefully, the weather isn’t too bad for them.

🚨WE HAVE AN ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 We will be LIVE from the Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp next Wednesday.. We will also be LIVE from the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.. FOOTBALL IS BACK IN A BIG WAY #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/EZvY6ru46n — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 21, 2025

ARTISTS GIFTED STEELERS JERSEYS

The Steelers have one of the biggest fan bases in the NFL. Their fans often take over away games. They also have several notable celebrity fans, such as Michael Keaton and Snoop Dogg. A pair of other musical artists might have also recently been converted to Steelers fandom.

Recently, the Steelers shared a video from FeddtheGod showing him gifting Steelers jerseys to rappers DaBaby and Sean Paul before their recent show in Pittsburgh. They both seem excited to receive the gifts. Perhaps this will make them Steelers fans, if they weren’t already.