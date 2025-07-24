DeMarvin Leal Working Primarily At OLB At Steelers Training Camp

Entering a pivotal season, fourth-year Pittsburgh Steelers defensive player DeMarvin Leal is leaning heavily into learning a new position.

According to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, Leal is playing primarily outside linebacker for the Steelers early in training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

Fourth year player DeMarvin Leal, who has played DL and EDGE in his career, is primarily playing OLB today. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 24, 2025

Leal dabbled with some EDGE work last year, losing a bunch of weight to play on his feet more. At times early in the 2024 season, Leal saw reps defensively on the edge, giving Pittsburgh 21 snaps combined at left outside linebacker and right outside linebacker. In the preseason alone last summer, Leal saw 16 snaps on the EDGE.

The former Texas A&M standout flashed at times last season in his new role, but he saw just 51 snaps defensively across five weeks before he was lost for the season with a neck injury, just as he seemed to be figuring it out.

Now, entering the 2025 season, he’s added a considerable amount of weight, something Steelers Depot’s Ross McCorkle observed during OTAs.

DeMarvin Leal added some serious weight this offseason. https://t.co/0w1siGwsfJ pic.twitter.com/QZQsAh1ZvG — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) May 29, 2025

That added weight seemingly put himself in position to play more true defensive end in the Steelers’ base 3-4 defense. But on Day 1 of training camp, Leal worked at outside linebacker. That continues what was reported during OTAs, where Leal was largely working with the outside linebackers, according to longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly.

Kaboly even stated back in late May that Leal added some weight and that the Steelers were going to give him every chance to carve out a role as a rotational EDGE defender.

But coming off an offseason in which the Steelers drafted Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer to learn behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig, and re-signed Jeremiah Moon — they also added a versatile inside/outside linebacker Malik Harrison in free agency — it’s a deep room with not much opportunity.

Leal finds himself up against it, so he’s going to need to make plays in training camp and the preseason. We’ll see if he gets reps as a true hand-in-the-dirt defensive lineman again, taking advantage of his versatility. Right now, though, his path appears to be set as a true EDGE.

That might be hard for him to stick around in Pittsburgh if that’s the case.