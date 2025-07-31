Defensive Dominance Displayed At Steelers’ Training Camp

Even with high-profile pickups like QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, and rookie RB Kaleb Johnson, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain defined by defense. That much is true through the first five practices of training camp. The offense has had its moments, and will have more the rest of the summer, but the defense has won nearly every single day and certainly leads in aggregate.

Against the run? The defense has swarmed. Yesterday is a great example. Inside linebacker Mark Robinson was around the ball so much Arthur Smith might as well been relaying the plays to him instead of quarterbacks. Robinson’s physicality, his calling card since drafted, shined . A former college running back, he did the hitting on the position instead. New RB Lew Nichols was toppled down on one run, RB Trey Sermon having his screen blown up on another, RB Evan Hull hammered for a loss in backs on ‘backers and one play in 11 on 11.

During the live tackling run period, no offensive play gained more than 5-yards. Running backs had little room and had to make their own way, earning the scant few yards that were available.

Against the pass? The defense has kept everything in front. Big plays have been hard to come by. Every vertical throw of 25 or more yards has been contested and incomplete. Hasn’t mattered if the target is Metcalf, Roman Wilson, or someone else. Pittsburgh’s coverage isn’t just soft, either. The defensive backs have been tightly squeezing every throw and taking the ball away. Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols have interceptions in team period while Joey Porter Jr. has one in 7 on 7. Cory Trice Jr., Juan Thornhill, DeShon Elliott, Porter, and others have multiple pass breakups.

In Wednesday’s practice, the few pass plays of the live period were unsuccessful. A play-action miss by Rodgers booting left, Mason Rudolph eating a ball when nothing was there. Cornerback is as deep as Pittsburgh’s had in years.

As tacklers? Consistently wrapping up. Joey Porter Jr. looked more like his dad yesterday, sticking backs Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson for losses or no-gainers.

To put some training camp stats – dirty phrase as that can be – to it, Steelers’ quarterbacks completed 64-percent of their passes throughout all of training camp last year. Through the team’s five 2025 practices? Quarterbacks are sitting at 60.3-percent. And that’s with a future Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers and without the wide-eyed rookie like Pittsburgh had with John Rhys Plumlee a year ago, who completed only 40-percent of his throws. Will Howard is a rookie but far more talented and composed.

The rookie defenders have performed well. First-rounder Derrick Harmon is showing why he was the team’s selection, flashing power, finesse, and overall impact. Fifth-rounder Yahya Black has had moments, batting down two passes in a weekend practice and consistently getting his long arms in throwing lanes. EDGE Jack Sawyer flashed the first four days and though his first day in pads felt quieter (though not completely absent, making a goal line stop in Seven Shots), he’s still off to a strong start.

Watching things live without the benefit of the All-22, the group has seemingly communicated well and not been prone to mental mistakes or coverage busts. That’s even with all the new faces and increased versatility, leaning on Jalen Ramsey to play all over the field while moving T.J. Watt off his exclusive right outside linebacker spot.

Camp will ebb and flow. Summers don’t define falls. The Steelers found that out in 2023, a sizzling preseason before getting dog-walked in the season opener and having a tough year. But this defense looks strong and stout at all three levels and in every facet. If things go right, it’ll be the team’s best unit since the 2019 and 2020 editions.