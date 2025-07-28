DeFabo: DJ Thomas-Jones’ Injury ‘Not Believed To Be Season-Ending’

Pittsburgh Steelers undrafted rookie TE/FB DJ Thomas-Jones suffered an injury during training camp practice on Sunday that Mike Tomlin described as “more significant” than the injuries suffered by Broderick Jones and Montana Lemonious-Craig during practice, leading to some speculation about the type of injury and how long Thomas-Jones would be sidelined. Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, testing has revealed that Thomas-Jones did not suffer a torn Achilles tendon and the injury isn’t believed to be season-ending.

Even though the injury may not end Thomas-Jones’ season, if it causes him to miss time during training camp, as it sounds like, it could spell the end of his time with the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a deep tight end room, and Thomas-Jones would’ve had to earn a roster spot through his work on special teams to try and crack a role. While he was listed as a fullback by the team, and with Arthur Smith’s offenses deploying a fullback in the past, there was at least a chance for Thomas-Jones to make the roster. An injury could end those hopes.

Regardless, it’s great news that the injury isn’t severe enough to end his season, and maybe he could stick with Pittsburgh if the team opts to place him on injured reserve. The Steelers did work out multiple tight ends today, signaling that they could be looking for a potential replacement, but for Thomas-Jones’ career and long-term health, a more minor injury is positive news.

Signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft out of South Alabama, Thomas-Jones was a tight end in college, registering 22 receptions for 191 yards and three touchdowns last season. For his career, he hauled in 74 receptions for 659 yards and 11 touchdowns. He began his career at Ole Miss.

With the Steelers returning to practice tomorrow after an off-day on Monday, there should be more clarity regarding Thomas-Jones’ status. A potential roster move could come before practice, but either way, head coach Mike Tomlin should offer an update on the injury to Thomas-Jones after practice.

Along with Thomas-Jones, Lemonious-Craig and Jones, the Steelers are also dealing with an injury to OLB Jeremiah Moon, who left practice on a cart on Saturday and didn’t participate on Sunday. For the most part, it’s been a relatively healthy camp for the Steelers, but Thomas-Jones’ injury could be the most significant of the bunch. It’s great that it’s not season-ending, though, and we’ll see what the future holds for him in Pittsburgh.