DeFabo Cites UDFA JJ Galbreath As Player Who Has Stuck Out

Through the first few days of training camp, the Steelers’ new shiny toys have owned the headlines. Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf or Jalen Ramsey, the new guys on the block have been the focus thus far, but there have been a few under-the-radar gems that deserve some shine.

On 93.7 The Fan’s The Pomp and Joe Show, The Athletic’s Steelers beat writer Mike DeFabo highlighted a player who has caught his eye.

“I’ll go with JJ Galbreath,” DeFabo said. “JJ Galbreath is Will Howard’s favorite target early on. I know Conner Heyward has special teams value. He’s a guy who’s been on the team for a couple of years, but if there is going to be someone who challenges him for that position, I think JJ Galbrath could be that guy.”

For those unfamiliar with Galbreath, don’t feel too bad, he was largely unknown going into the 2025 NFL Draft. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota, the tight end is an athletic freak. At his Pro Day, he ran a 4.67 40-yard dash to go along with a 38-inch vertical and a 10-foot-3 broad jump.

To put that in perspective, among NFL Combine performers he would’ve been top three at his position in the 40 and broad jump and tied for second in the vertical. Not too shabby for a guy who went undrafted.

He’s not just an athletic freak either, he’s been productive throughout his college career. As a senior he was a first-team AP FCS All-American, and first-team all-conference performer, despite missing four games due to injury. In the 10 games he did suit up, he was effective, finishing third on the team in receptions (32) and receiving yards (469).

As DeFabo said, he’s already turning heads in camp, catching a touchdown pass from Will Howard in the first Seven Shots drill of camp. He’s also been seen working with Howard and Rodgers on the side to continue to sharpen his skills and understanding of the Steelers’ offense.

Does that mean that he is a shoo-in for the team’s fourth tight end spot? Far from it. As DeFabo briefly noted, Heyward has become a mainstay on the Steelers’ special teams units. Cutting him would mean that Galbreath would need to assume his duties. On top of that, the team traded for Jonnu Smith, another tight end who makes his chances of making the 53-man roster that much more difficult.

DJ Thomas-Jones, another undrafted free agent tight end signed by the Steelers, did go down with a potentially season-ending injury yesterday, so maybe that opens the door for Galbreath. Either way, if he keeps performing and showing chemistry with Howard, it will lead to a difficult decision for the Steelers.