DeFabo: Broderick Jones Dealing With Groin Issue

After going down with an injury Sunday during training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, it was unclear what exactly third-year offensive tackle Broderick Jones was dealing with.

It turns out that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ left tackle is battling a groin injury.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported that Jones is battling a “groin issue,” which limited him to individual drills on Wednesday, the first day of padded practices.

Wasn't exactly sure what was ailing Broderick Jones. Was able to confirm today it's a groin issue. The LT worked during individual periods but didn't participate in any full, live contact. Tomlin said he's continuing to make progress and is working back. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) July 30, 2025

After Jones went down with the injury Sunday and was seen with a big wrap on his abdominal area, head coach Mike Tomlin called it a soft tissue issue, but expected him to return to practice Tuesday. Jones did just that, returning to the field in pads on Tuesday before training camp practice was wiped out due to a storm.

With an extra day of recovery, Jones was back on the field Wednesday in pads and participated in individual portions of practice. But once the Steelers went into team sessions, Jones remained on the sideline, according to Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora.

Calvin Anderson working first team LT in team period. Broderick Jones appears limited to individual reps only today. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 30, 2025

The fact that Jones was able to return so quickly and at least do some limited work on the field is a positive development. The Steelers could be playing it slow with him as it remains very early in training camp. He’s an integral part of the offensive line, moving to left tackle after his first two seasons at right tackle.

Prior to the injury, Jones reportedly got off to a rough start in training camp. Longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly cited some negative plays from the third-year offensive lineman while also reporting he’s struggled with his get-off at the snap.

The injury certainly didn’t help. But now that it’s clear what he’s dealing with, we’ll see how the Steelers handle him moving forward. For now, particularly in team sessions, Calvin Anderson should remain the left tackle, splitting time with Dylan Cook.

Hopefully, Jones is able to shake off the groin injury and heal up entirely so that it doesn’t linger into the regular season like it has in the past for defensive end Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, leading to injuries during the season.