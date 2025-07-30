DE Esezi Otomewo Leaves Training Camp Practice On Cart

The first day of padded practice can be unforgiving as players are eager to hit and some of the more brutal drills of training camp take place. Last year’s first padded practice claimed Roman Wilson’s ankle, for example. This year, DE Esezi Otomewo seems to have sustained an injury during the Seven Shots drill near the goal line. He was rolled up on and took a while to get up with the help of trainers, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on X.

Offense wins 7 shots 4-3 on the rubber match rep. Defense brought the house and the OL handled it. Rodgers hit Metcalf on a crosser over Darius Slay for a toe-tap touchdown. DL Esezi Otomewo got rolled up on in a rep and was down for a while before being helped off. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 30, 2025

According to our Tim Rice, Otomewo tried to walk it off before getting taken to the training room on a cart. The cart doesn’t necessarily mean a major injury like it usually does in a real game. The field is far from the training room, so a cart is standard practice for almost all injuries.

#72 Otemewo on ground for min. Helped off field. Talked with trainer and tried to walk it off but off on cart. #steelers pic.twitter.com/JEKyYwpcpv — T R (@TimotRice) July 30, 2025

Otomewo was an under-the-radar signing this offseason to add depth and competition to the defensive line. He has ideal measurements for the Steelers as a defensive end. Listed at 6-5, 282 pounds with 34 7/8-inch arms, he is an intriguing player with a real shot to earn a roster spot. If he misses any length of time, he may fall too far behind the competition in a crowded DL room.

Otomewo suffered a knee injury in his last college game but still went on to get drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. He has appeared in nine total NFL games for the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars with two starts. He has registered nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, two QB hits, a half sack and a fumble recovery.

Head coach Mike Tomlin should provide an update on Otomewo after practice. Hopefully he will be able to return at some point this week to keep up with the competition.