Davante Adams Told Ryan Clark ‘You Could Start To See It Coming Back’ For Aaron Rodgers At End Of 2024

Aaron Rodgers’ two-year stint with the New York Jets was not pretty. In 2023, he tore his Achilles, and in 2024, he didn’t look like the same player. However, Rodgers wasn’t terrible for all of last season. He started to play better as the year went on, but it’s still unclear how much he has left in the tank.

According to former Steelers safety Ryan Clark, one of Rodgers’ former teammates with the Jets and Green Bay Packers recently defended the four-time MVP’s abilities.

“I actually hung out a little bit with Davante Adams yesterday,” Clark said Tuesday on ESPN’s Get Up. “We were having a conversation and he was saying, ‘People comparing Aaron Rodgers to some of the bottom-half of the quarterbacks in the NFL have absolutely lost their mind.’

“He said, ‘Being in that building with him, towards the end of the season, you could start to see it coming back for Aaron Rodgers, the future Hall of Famer.'”

Adams and Rodgers were together with the Packers from 2014-21. Then, they reunited last year with the Jets. While that didn’t equate to team success, that hasn’t stopped Adams from rooting for his former quarterback.

It also means Adams has seen Rodgers at some of his best and worst moments in the league. He acknowledged that Rodgers didn’t get off to the hottest start in 2024. However, like many others have pointed out, Rodgers started to return to form near the end of the year.

There’s a logical explanation for that, too. An Achilles tear is one of the worst injuries in sports. That goes for any athlete, let alone a 40-year-old quarterback like Rodgers. The fact that he returned to play at all was remarkable. While he didn’t look great to start the year, sometimes it takes a little extra time for players to look like themselves again after tearing their Achilles.

Therefore, 2025 could be more of a bounce-back year for Rodgers. Don’t expect him to return to his MVP form, but he could play better than most people are expecting him to. Considering what the Steelers have done in recent years with sub-par quarterback play, if Rodgers is even consistently average, Pittsburgh could have a shot to finally win a playoff game. Perhaps he’ll even be better than average at times, too.