Darius Slay Willing To Move Around Steelers’ Defense: ‘Whatever They Need Me To Be’

The Pittsburgh Steelers made improving their cornerback room a priority this offseason. They signed Darius Slay and traded for Jalen Ramsey. However, the Ramsey deal ended up costing them Minkah Fitzpatrick. That leaves the Steelers with a hole at safety and three corners who need significant playing time. While many expect Ramsey to be the corner the Steelers move around, Slay has expressed a willingness to line up wherever Pittsburgh wants him to.

“Whatever they need me to be,” Slay said Tuesday via the team’s website. “I played the slot before when I was in Detroit. When I was just a travel corner, wherever the guy went, I went. It doesn’t matter. I’m here to do whatever I need to do to help the team win and to be successful. Whatever I need to do, I’ll get it done.”

Slay has been in the league since 2013, so he’s got a wealth of experience. That includes playing in multiple different schemes and serving in various defensive roles. He’s also familiar with Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, playing for him during some of his years with the Detroit Lions. Therefore, if the Steelers need it, they could move Slay around.

However, that might not be their best option. While Slay has played in the slot before, that came in 2019, his last year with the Lions. Now, he’s 34, and isn’t getting any younger.

Slay is likely best suited to play on the boundary as that’s where he’s spent the majority of his career. However, Slay could be a Band-Aid for the slot position if the Steelers need him there. While his age and declining athleticism don’t make him a perfect candidate for that role, Pittsburgh could have worse options.

It feels much more likely that Ramsey will move around the Steelers’ secondary, including slot corner. However, Pittsburgh still might have an opening at safety with Fitzpatrick gone. Juan Thornhill could fill that void, but Mike Tomlin didn’t rule out playing Slay at safety.

However, there’s been little sign of that in the first handful of practices in training camp. Perhaps that could change once padded practices start. Tomlin and Omar Khan place a lot of value in a player’s versatility. The Steelers could throw some interesting looks at teams if they’re willing to move Slay and Ramsey around. They’ll just need to make sure they’re not stretching either player too thin.