Darius Slay ‘Had A Feeling’ Steelers Would Trade For Jalen Ramsey: ‘He Called Me A Day Before’

Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey have known each other for some time, and the latter’s trade to the Steelers came to them as no surprise. Although they didn’t know anything for certain, Slay reveals that they discussed the possibility in advance. Speaking to Richard Sherman, he shared his thoughts on finally playing with Ramsey in Pittsburgh.

“It’s been good. Me and him been chatting the whole time, not knowing”, Darius Slay said, about whether the Jalen Ramsey trade would actually happen, or what the Steelers would give up. “I had a feeling that he was getting traded to us but not knowing what the trade was. He called me a day before; we were just chopping it up. Like, ‘Hey, man, Slay, how it is over there’? Just giving him the updates and letting him know, ‘Man, it’s good over here’. Just hard work, guys willing to learn. Giving him a little blueprint because he knew as much as I knew”.

It’s not surprising if players have some sense in advance whether they might be moving. In Jalen Ramsey’s case, everyone knew the Dolphins would trade him, but neither he nor Darius Slay knew to whom, or when. But at some point, they realized the Steelers were a player.

Of course, we heard the Steelers connected to Jalen Ramsey trade rumors, fueling questions about how he would fit in a secondary that already included Slay and Joey Porter Jr. We still don’t know how that will work, and even Slay admitted that he doesn’t, either. But that’s what training camp is for, and they have time to figure it out. He’s just happy to work together with one of the greats.

“It’s gonna be great, man”, Slay said of playing with Ramsey. “I get to play alongside another All-Pro. It’s gonna be my first time doing this, so I’m looking forward to it, man. I’m excited, and we’re gonna see what we’re gonna do”.

Since 2017, Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey have combined for 13 Pro Bowls and four first-team All-Pro selections. Neither made even the Pro Bowl last season, but the Steelers believe they both have something left in the tank. They acquired Slay relatively cheaply, but Ramsey cost them Minkah Fitzpatrick. And now they have to pay him on top of that.

It’s not surprising that Darius Slay knew the Steelers might trade for Jalen Ramsey, though, because it appears Ramsey and Jonnu Smith already knew in advance, and had talked about the possibility between themselves.

Now, however, it’s a reality, and the Steelers must figure out how to work it all out. Presumably, Slay will play outside on a full-time basis, with Ramsey moving around. The latter is on record as expressing a desire to play nickel and even safety, so that’s not much of a stretch.