‘Dang, That’s Crazy:’ Calvin Austin III Shares Reaction To Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III was used to seeing his team in the news all offseason. The trade for WR DK Metcalf. The three-month pursuit of Aaron Rodgers. The media had plenty of content to keep themselves busy. But the Minkah Fitzpatrick for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith trade was truly a surprise, and Austin wasn’t immune from having to double-check his phone alert.

“I was just like, ‘Dang, that’s crazy,'” Austin told the PPG’s Brian Batko in a one-on-one interview. “Probably everybody reaction [is like that]. So I could say it was dang, that’s crazy.”

Rumors of the Steelers acquiring Ramsey and Smith existed for days and weeks. Seeing one or even both acquired wasn’t the shock. The surprise came upon the news of Fitzpatrick, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, dealt as part of the move. Ostensibly, Fitzpatrick’s large contract coupled with failing to make splash plays the past two years were reasons why Pittsburgh felt comfortable moving on from him. Not that it made things easier for teammates like Austin to see him go.

“Wish the best for Minkah as well,” he told Batko. “I mean, he was a great teammate. Great guy.”

Regarded as a quiet leader, Fitzpatrick was also known for being studious in the film room, which helped him make the impact plays that have defined most of his NFL career. But with just one interception over his last 27 games, Pittsburgh is banking on getting similar production from Juan Thornhill with Ramsey, a physical do-it-all cornerback, creating splash.

Like everyone else on the roster, Austin knows moves the front office makes are out of his control.

“You understand it is a business. So those things happen,” he said.

Trading Fitzpatrick was hardly the only roster shakeup this offseason. Pittsburgh’s replacing over 9,300 snaps from its 2024 roster, major turnover for a team without a head coach or coordinator change. Ramsey and Smith are the latest reinforcements. While Ramsey will help the defense, Austin said he is excited by what Smith could provide offensively.

“I talked to him,” Austin said of Smith. “He sounded like he was excited to be here. I watched his highlights, and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s very dynamic.’ And you can tell right the bat that he’s gonna be able to excel in our offense. And gonna be used in a variety of ways.”

Smith is an offensive chess piece able to align all over the field. For the third time, he unites with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith after stops in Tennessee and Atlanta together. Austin, Jonnu Smith, and the rest of the Steelers’ pass catchers will aim to take the offense to another level in 2025. If so, Pittsburgh will have a legitimate chance to break a playoff-win drought extending back to 2017, making radical moves like the Fitzpatrick deal worth it.