Cowherd Criticizes Steelers’ Lack Of Plan: ‘They’re Just Making Moves To Make Moves’

When Mike Tomlin said there would be change following another disappointing playoff exit, he wasn’t kidding. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ lineup of starters will barely be recognizable when they take the field for the first time in 2025. Of the 22 starters, 11 of them either weren’t on the roster or weren’t starters in 2024. The change is obvious, but does that automatically make them a better team?

Colin Cowherd is unimpressed by the Steelers’ offseason of change, and recently questioned their overall plan via The Colin Cowherd Podcast on YouTube.

“So they move off a high-maintenance sideline receiver with a big personality and they acquire one,” Cowherd said of replacing George Pickens with DK Metcalf. “Then you move off a guy who’s a little past his prime, good player, Minkah Fitzpatrick, getting expensive, and then they bring in another defensive back who’s more expensive [and] past his prime.

“I don’t see a plan. I feel like they’re just making moves to make moves.”

Cowherd has been a long-standing critic of the Steelers’ front office and their overall philosophy of doing things. He has frequently complained about their lack of investment on offense and their philosophy of building the team through the defense. The addition of Metcalf still hasn’t alleviated his concerns.

The Steelers didn’t move on from Pickens because of his “big personality”, as Cowherd suggested, but rather because he was showing up late for meetings and games and his maturity issues weren’t improving after three years with the team. Metcalf might have a big personality, but it’s unfair to directly compare him to Pickens.

As for the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, Cowherd seems to be ignoring the fact that the Steelers netted two starting players in Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Yes, their secondary got older, but they are very clearly attempting to maximize their one-year window with Aaron Rodgers. And you can’t blame them after spinning their wheels amid inferior quarterback in recent seasons.

None of these moves have been made without a solid plan for the future, either. Omar Khan said that their free agent signings were made with the compensatory-pick system in mind. And all the trades they have made have either added to the stockpile of 2026 draft selections or avoided trading those picks by pushing the issue to 2027.

Art Rooney II said the Steelers would be looking to add a quarterback in either the 2025 or 2026 drafts. The 2025 QB class was weak, and the Steelers have amassed plenty of picks to maneuver the board next year. It’s not hard to put two and two together. There’s a plan; Cowherd just isn’t looking close enough.