‘Couldn’t Get In The 29 Jersey Fast Enough:’ Dolphins Ensured Fitzpatrick Wanted To Play For Miami Before Trade

Several Pittsburgh Steelers players have expressed a level of shock when they heard that former teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded to the Miami Dolphins. But it sounds like Fitzpatrick was well aware that this was happening during the negotiating process between the two teams. It sounds like he was even open to the idea, according to Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel via the team YouTube page.

“As you enter into negotiations of any sort of trade, you try to identify first and foremost that the player you’re receiving wants to play football for you,” McDaniel said.

Fitzpatrick was drafted by the Dolphins in 2018. They dealt him to the Steelers a year later for a first-round pick. He was unhappy with his role in Miami at the time, but it’s an entirely new regime there with very few (if any) of the same players on the roster.

The Steelers may have started to get down on Fitzpatrick and his lack of splash plays, but he’s still very much a top safety in the league when it comes to the fundamentals of the position. The Dolphins seem more than happy with their end of the trade after shipping Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to Pittsburgh for Fitzpatrick.

“I’m elated to add Minkah to the team because it’s an opportunity to have a player that I’ve been coaching off of and plays the position the way that we here want to play the position,” McDaniel said. “It’s a real good fit based on his skill set, both athletically and what he is able to do with his transitions in the open field and then elite ball skills, and then leadership. He couldn’t get in the 29 jersey fast enough.”

Here he is in that new No. 29 jersey via Kyle Crabbs on X.

Steelers fans grew frustrated with Fitzpatrick’s lack of splash plays over the last two seasons, but he was still doing things on a play-to-play basis at a very high level. So high that other coaches around the league were using his tape to teach their players.

The Steelers added two key pieces in the trade with Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith coming to town, but the loss of Fitzpatrick may prove to be quite impactful on the defense. He averaged 105 tackles over his last three healthy seasons and some of those were the last line of defense between a five-yard gain and an explosive play.

Maybe Fitzpatrick was ready for a change after a few frustrating seasons in Pittsburgh. Both sides may walk away feeling pretty good about this trade when it’s all said and done.