Cory Trice Jr. In ‘Way Better Space Mentally’ Ahead Of Third Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers made several notable additions to their cornerback room this offseason. Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay have been two of the best players at that position. While they’re both a little older now, they could still have a lot to offer. However, the Steelers also have some familiar faces in their cornerback room. That includes Cory Trice Jr., who’s going into his third NFL season. While Trice has a lot of potential, he’s struggled to stay healthy.

Therefore, he understands that this year could make or break his NFL career. Ahead of the 2025 season, Trice says he’s in a good space mentally after battling with injuries in the past.

“Oh yeah, for sure, man. Just like mentally, I’m just in a way better space with the knowledge I’ve been getting with,” Trice said, according to video via Steelers.com. “I’ve been learning so, so, so many things from all the guys previously, like D-Jack [Donte Jackson] and Pat Pete [Patrick Peterson], and now I got [Darius] Slay.

“I’ve just been learning so much and I already know my talent’s gonna show, so I’m just trying to mess it all together.”

The Steelers landed Trice in the seventh round of the 2023 draft. At the time, that looked like a steal. Trice has a rare blend of size and athleticism, and he also put together a decent collegiate career. However, a myriad of injuries resulted in him falling in the draft.

Over the course of two NFL seasons, Trice hasn’t put those worries to bed. After a promising start in offseason activities, Trice missed his entire rookie year due to a torn ACL. While he got off to a better start in 2024, actually playing in the regular season, a hamstring injury still forced him to miss 11 games.

However, Trice hasn’t looked bad when he’s been on the field. In Week 2 last year, he helped the Steelers beat the Denver Broncos by recording his first career interception. Later in the season, the Steelers gave him the tall task of covering Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and while Chase won that matchup, it showed that the Steelers have a decent level of trust in Trice.

With the cornerback room getting crowded this year, Trice might find it hard to get playing time. With only two years remaining on his contract, that probably isn’t ideal. However, if he can make the most of his moments and, more importantly, stay healthy, Trice could find himself more secure in Pittsburgh.

“I just put my best foot forward every day, make sure I’m putting the right things in my body, making sure I’m doing the right things off the field, so on the field can take care of itself,” Trice said.