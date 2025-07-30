Cory Trice Jr. Hungry For Steelers To Break Out Dime Package (And Hoping He’s In It)

CB Cory Trice Jr. is patiently waiting for the Steelers to break out their dime defense, hoping he’s the dime. The third-year defensive back has struggled with injuries but is trying to put it all behind him and just play. The Steelers have made some significant moves in the secondary this offseason, but there is still one opening in dime. So who is it?

“I don’t really know”, Trice told reporters yesterday, via the Steelers’ website. “It’s whoever the coaches put out there first. But me, I learned the whole defense, so wherever they put me, I know what I’m doing. I know my talent is gonna always show. Really, we’re just waiting to see, whenever the dime package comes out, we’ll see whoever gets the spot”.

The Steelers selected Cory Trice in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Purdue product having fallen due to medical concerns. After suffering an ACL tear in college, he experienced another as a rookie. He found his way onto the field last season but also missed much of the year due to injury. Not before securing his first career interception, though.

Trice fits the mold of what the Steelers are now looking for in their boundary corners: very tall and physical. He is the tallest of the group at 6-3 and is confident he can do it all. He said small receivers don’t believe he can run with them but aims to prove them wrong. Whether matching up against slot receivers or tight ends, he said, “Wherever they want me, man, I can do it all”.

Thus far, Trice has largely been confined to the boundary cornerback role. Last season, he did play 22 snaps in the slot, and 30 in the box, via Pro Football Focus. Pre-snap motions and various other factors can affect such classifications, though. Up to this point in his career, he hasn’t played a true “slot” role.

According to our charting, the Steelers used a base defense on 125 snaps last season, or about 12 percent. That is not an insignificant amount, though whether they use it as much this year, that is unclear. With Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson at inside linebacker, they believe they have coverage covered.

Thus far in camp, the Steelers have not employed Cory Trice in the slot, keeping him outside. He could still play outside in a dime package, however, if Darius Slay, for example, kicked inside. Trice insists, though, that he has learned every role and can play any of them.

Outside of Trice, the Steelers have other options to consider as a dime defender. That includes Beanie Bishop Jr., who spent time as the nickel a year ago, and veteran S Chuck Clark. That already presumes Juan Thornhill is the “nickel” defender who would play safety when he comes on the field.