‘Completely Remade’ Offense Provides Hope For Steelers To Win AFC North, Analyst Says

You can accuse the Pittsburgh Steelers of many things over the last several seasons without a playoff win, but 2025 is distinctly different. They have colored well outside the typical lines with a significant amount of roster turnover. If you count Broderick Jones flipping sides, there are only four starters remaining the same from the 2o24 Steelers offense.

Change doesn’t automatically mean improvement, but it at least creates the opportunity for a better group in 2025. CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin views the changes on offense as the Steelers’ biggest hope for winning the AFC North division this season.

“They completely remade their offensive arsenal. To be clear, this alone doesn’t guarantee the Steelers are finally a lock to snap their eight-year streak of no playoff wins. In many ways, even their splashiest moves (i.e. DK Metcalf in, George Pickens out) register more like lateral swaps than major upgrades,” he wrote. “Still, they did not stand pat as is typically the case with this franchise, and the biggest gamble of all — new quarterback Aaron Rodgers — should raise the ceiling of the entire group.”

Pickens can make plays that nobody else is able to, but Metcalf will do the routine stuff at a higher level and give the Steelers more consistent play from their top receiver. Calvin Austin is further along in his development than he was last year and will make a fine No. 2 WR within the context of the offense. He doesn’t need to carry the typical No. 2 WR load with TEs Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith in the picture.

Smith provides a massive upgrade to the Steelers’ offense and could end up being the most impactful addition of them all. He is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he registered what would be the best statistical season from a tight end in Steelers history. His 884 yards in Miami put him firmly in the No. 2 WR discussion.

Even at 41 years old, Rodgers can throw the ball and dissect a defense way better than Russell Wilson or Justin Fields last season. His knowledge of the game and his willingness to share it could act as a force multiplier for a young Steelers offense.

Jaylen Warren has been nothing but efficient in his backup and change-of-pace role to Najee Harris. Now he figures to step into a more prominent role while promising rookie Kaleb Johnson cuts his teeth in the NFL. That could prove to be a much more potent one-two punch than it was with Harris.

Some reports have indicated that the Steelers viewed Troy Fautanu as their best lineman as a rookie last season before he got hurt. If that ends up being the case in 2025, he will provide them with a huge boost in the trenches. And Broderick Jones is finally back at his natural left tackle position.

Change doesn’t always mean improvement, and they certainly have a lot of work to do if they want a cohesive unit, but the offense has more potential than any the Steelers have had since 2018. That should give them a fighting chance in the AFC North and in the conference as a whole.