Colin Cowherd Ranks Steelers 10th In AFC, Behind Patriots And Titans

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a whirlwind of an offseason, one that’s left many analysts not knowing what to do with them. Some think a break in the mold could be a good thing, while others believe the moves won’t have much impact. It’s safe to say Colin Cowherd falls into the latter category, being down on the Steelers throughout the offseason.

“Some defensive coaches, Dan Quinn’s one of them, know offense, or know what they don’t know,” Cowherd said on FS1’s The Herd on Wednesday. “The Steelers’ offense for the last six seasons… It’s bad. Like, bottom of the league.”

Cowherd’s displeasure with the Steelers’ prioritizing defense is nothing new. He believes today’s NFL teams must be offense-oriented, and he’s repeatedly blamed Tomlin for that.

However, he also listed some AFC power rankings on Wednesday. To nobody’s surprise, Cowherd has the Steelers pretty low. Yet, some of the teams he lists ahead of them are surprising.

“Where would I have Pittsburgh? Well, I’d have Buffalo, Kansas City, Baltimore, Chargers, Broncos. By the way, really like all the quarterbacks. Texans, Bengals, six and seven, star quarterbacks. Patriots, Titans, I think, will be the most improved teams in the league, both with coaches that get offense. And I’d have Pittsburgh 10… I would have them tenth in the AFC,” Cowherd said.

There are reasons for Cowherd to think the Steelers might not contend. Their offensive line has a lot of questions, and the only veteran on the unit is already dealing with an injury to start training camp. There’s also a lot of young, unproven talent elsewhere on the offense, including Kaleb Johnson, Roman Wilson, and Calvin Austin III, to some extent. That, plus the fact that Aaron Rodgers turns 42 this year, certainly could lead to some problems.

Yet, it’s hard to imagine either the New England Patriots or Tennessee Titans being better than the Steelers in 2025.

Each of those teams has a bright future with their young quarterbacks. However, those teams had a combined seven wins in 2024, less than the Steelers’ 10 wins, which Pittsburgh amassed through just 13 games. Maybe both teams will surpass the Steelers in a couple of years. But in 2025, it would be challenging for either to do so. While plenty of moves were made, it’s tough to see the Steelers as a team that got worse. They upgraded their WR1 with DK Metcalf, and they will hopefully get a full season of Roman Wilson. Jonnu Smith adds a Swiss army knife element to the offense as well.

Defensively, Pittsburgh addressed its biggest need, the interior of its defensive line. Jalen Ramsey also helps form what could be the best cornerback room in the NFL. After winning 10 games last year, the only spot on the roster that might be noticeably worse is safety. But even there, Pittsburgh has DeShon Elliott, coming off a great 2024 season.

It’s not out of the norm for an analyst to be low on the Steelers this year, or really any year in the recent past. But slotting the Steelers behind New England and Tennessee is a bold choice, to say the least. Time will tell if Cowherd is right about the Steelers, but this is quite the claim.