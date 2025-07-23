Cincinnati Native And Steelers’ Rookie Kaleb Johnson Wants To Beat Bengals Most Of All

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Kaleb Johnson wants to win every game. But he especially wants to beats the Cincinnati Bengals to secure bragging rights whenever he visits home.

“That’s not Week One, I’m always looking forward to Week One,” Johnson told Up and Adams Kay Adams during a pre-taped interview at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere earlier this offseason. “But my main opponent that I wanna beat is Cincinnati. That’s where I’m from.”

Johnson told Adams the Bengals games were the first two he looked for when the 2025 schedule was released in May. He’ll have to be patient to get his chance. Pittsburgh won’t play Cincinnati until Week Seven. On the road and homecoming for Johnson, it’ll be a Thursday night primetime affair. The rematch will be played at Acrisure Stadium in Week 11.

Before starring at Iowa and becoming the Steelers’ third round selection, Johnson tore up the football fields in Hamilton, Ohio. As a senior, he rushed for over 1,000 yards while averaging a healthy 6.5 yards per carry to pair with 15 trips to the end zone. He was an all-conference selection his final two seasons while serving as a team captain. A three-star recruit, he committed to Iowa and broke out in 2024, leading the Big Ten in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Now, he’s looking to help lead the Steelers’ backfield. Johnson figures to split reps with veteran Jaylen Warren. It will be a true committee approach, but Arthur Smith won’t be afraid to ride the hot hand and Johnson will see plenty of early-down reps as a runner. How well he performs as a receiver and pass protector will dictate his reps. Doing the little things and protecting a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers will go a long way to earn trust.

When he’s in a Steelers uniform, Johnson won’t show any love for his hometown squad.

“On the field, they’re the enemies,” he told Adams. “They’re the [opposition].”

Pittsburgh split the 2024 series with Cincinnati, winning the first game before dropping the rematch. A sweep would go a long way to making a run at an AFC North crown that the Steelers haven’t worn since 2020, the team’s longest divisional drought since the early 90s. Johnson is ready to make it happen.