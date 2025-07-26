Chuck Clark’s Ability To Play Deep Safety ‘To Be Determined’, Mike Tomlin Admits

The Pittsburgh Steelers added veteran S Chuck Clark yesterday, but they are still figuring out just what he can do. While he has played extensively in the box and at free safety, he is also older. With the team having traded Minkah Fitzpatrick, they are trying to address their depth, but where does Clark fit?

Asked if Chuck Clark can still play the “post” safety position, HC Mike Tomlin said, “That’s why we’re here”. Via the Steelers’ website, he added, “That’s something to be determined, in terms of his skill set. He’ll be given an opportunity to prove it”.

Minkah Fitzpatrick started for the Steelers since acquiring him via trade in 2019. In recent weeks, they traded him as part of a deal that brought them DB Jalen Ramsey. While Ramsey is safety-capable, it is unclear how much time he will spend there. The addition of Clark, either way, helps thicken out the lines on the back end.

With Fitzpatrick gone, the Steelers are using DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill in the starting lineup. Behind him were Miles Killebrew and rookie UDFA Sebastian Castro. There is also Quindell Johnson as another safety-capable player, whose chances of making the 53-man roster presumably just tanked with the Chuck Clark signing.

The fifth Ravens defender the Steelers have added since 2024, Chuck Clark has 75 career starts. Last season with the Jets, he played in and started 12 games, having missed the 2023 season with a torn ACL. He now rejoins former Jets teammate, QB Aaron Rodgers, with whom he probably spent time in the rehab facilities in 2023. He remained unsigned throughout this offseason after tearing a pectoral muscle in December.

Before signing with the Steelers, Clark spent his first six NFL seasons with the Ravens. He earned a starting job in 2019, becoming a key cog in their defense. Though he was not a big-play guy with just five career interceptions, he was a solid overall contributor and solid tackler.

Now 30 years old and with a major knee injury behind him, which version of Chuck Clark are the Steelers getting? As Tomlin said, that’s what they are endeavoring to find out. While he saw some playing time in yesterday’s practice, inclement weather cut his debut short.

Our film room offers some reservations about Clark’s ability to function as the Steelers’ deep safety. Perhaps another year removed from his knee injury, however, will reveal a more mobile, athletic deep defender.

Although Tomlin also spoke of being very familiar with Clark, he also admitted the Steelers are just learning about him. And he is far from the only one, as Thornhill, Darius Slay, and Jalen Ramsey are all new secondary additions. At the end of the day, though, where will Clark fall? Will he be a backup exclusively?