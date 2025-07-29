Chuck Clark Confident He’s Back To Pre-Injury Form: ‘That’s In The Past’

Chuck Clark was an ironman before the Ravens traded him to the Jets. Two years later, and now with the Steelers, he believes he is back to form. Following a series of injuries, he is ready to rewrite his story and change the narrative.

After signing with the Steelers on the second day of training camp, Clark hit the ground running. Learning as he goes, he quickly jumped into practice, volunteering for snaps. Speaking to reporters at the end of last week, he made clear he is past his injuries.

“Definitely. I got hurt, and that’s part of the game”, Clark said, via the Steelers’ website. “You play this game and things are gonna happen. I was clean for so long, and you’ve got to take what comes with the game. The ups, the downs. I feel like I bounced back from that good, and that’s in the past. Just keep moving forward, stacking days, taking care of my body, and let things happen how they happen”.

With the Steelers trading Minkah Fitzpatrick, they needed to address their safety depth. After bringing in both Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark for workouts, they signed the latter. Just a few days into his tenure in Pittsburgh, it’s hard to say what his future holds.

As of this writing, we don’t even know what type of contract he signed. The timing might indicate a Veteran Salary Benefit deal, but Clark also ended the season with a torn pectoral muscle. It was the second second-ending injury he suffered in as many years, preceded by a torn ACL in 2023.

After missing the entire 2023 season, Clark also missed five games last year. But he believes he is now past those injuries, and believes he is the same player he was before.

In the three seasons preceding his trade to the Jets, Chuck Clark played every single snap on defense for the Ravens. He missed only one game in his first six NFL seasons, that coming as a rookie in 2017. Once he ascended into the starting lineup full time, he never came off the field.

But the Ravens had other plans at safety, and Clark wanted to play, so they tried to do right by him by finding him a new home, trading him to the Jets. That went about as well as Aaron Rodgers’ tenure, of course—and now they’re both with the Steelers.

Whether Chuck Clark will compete for playing time, it’s perhaps premature to say. For now, the Steelers have Juan Thornhill running as the first-team safety with DeShon Elliott. Jalen Ramsey is also shifting over to safety in some looks. With the pads coming on today following a rest day, perhaps Clark sees some first-team work.