Can Chuck Clark Compete For Steelers’ Starting Safety Job?

Can Chuck Clark compete for a starting job with the Steelers?

The Steelers signed veteran starting S Chuck Clark only after training camp began, but could they have higher ambitions than the timing implies? Only weeks earlier, they traded starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick as part of a deal that brought them Jalen Ramsey. While they have Juan Thornhill as an option, Clark seems to be just as qualified.

Like DeShon Elliott, Clark comes to the Steelers indirectly from the Ravens. Both started for Baltimore for years, giving HC Mike Tomlin an up-close look at their playing style. Although Clark spent the past two years with the Jets, the only thing that has changed is his injury history.

Over the past two years, Clark has suffered a torn ACL and a torn pectoral. A major reason he didn’t sign sooner this offseason was because of the latter injury, which occurred in December. Now healthy, he quickly hopped on the moving train the past three days.

Both Chuck Clark and Juan Thornhill have considerable playing experience, 75 and 74 NFL starts, respectively. Both have seen their careers partially derailed by injuries over the past couple seasons as well. Can one of them rise above his recent past and re-establish himself as a trusted starter? DeShon Elliott managed that just last year, and the Steelers rewarded him with a contract extension.

Whether Clark or Thornhill, or a combination of the two, the Steelers also seem likely to use Ramsey at safety in some capacity. He has already made clear that Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay will be on the field at virtually all times. In the base defense, that necessitates one of the corners playing safety, if that is the case.

Last season with the Jets, Clark started 12 games, missing five due to injury and coming off an ACL tear. Across 709 defensive snaps, he recorded 69 tackles with one for loss and a sack. He added two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Juan Thornhill started 11 games for the Browns last year, like Clark robbed of playing time due to injury. In just 401 snaps, he recorded 49 tackles with one for loss and three passes defensed. Both are looking to re-establish themselves as trusted NFL starters, but which has the better chance?

