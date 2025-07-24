Cam Heyward: Steelers ‘Not Trying To Be Paper Champs’

“We’re not trying to be paper champs, we’re trying to be champs,” Heyward said Thursday via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on Twitter. “You don’t win the Super Bowl now, but you learn how to be a better team, and you learn how to be better situationally.”

Cam Heyward on the offseason moves signaling the Steelers being all-in: "We're not trying to be paper champs, we're trying to be champs. You don't win the Super Bowl now, but you learn how to be a better team and you learn how to be better situationally." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 24, 2025

Football isn’t just about name value. Players like Rodgers and Ramsey have been great, but they haven’t done anything with the Steelers yet. There’s no telling how they’ll fit in Pittsburgh.

Patrick Queen is a perfect example. Last year, he was a big acquisition for the Steelers. He was coming off a great season with the Baltimore Ravens, where he was named a Second-team All-Pro. However, he didn’t have that exact kind of success in his first year with the Steelers. Queen was still good, but he wasn’t great. He needed time to learn how to fit in with the Steelers.

With more new players, the Steelers could be in for a similar learning curve. Luckily, like Heyward says, that’s what training camp is for. This is the perfect time for the Steelers to find out where all their new pieces fit together.

Ramsey might be the most interesting case. The Steelers’ corner room is crowded, and it’s unclear where Ramsey fits in. However, Mike Tomlin made it clear that the Steelers will get their best defensive backs on the field. While Ramsey isn’t positive what his role will be yet, training camp should help answer that question.

Hopefully, the Steelers can outperform the 2011 Eagles. That team finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs. While the Steelers aren’t likely to win the Super Bowl, they could make more noise in the playoffs this year. How far they go will depend on how well their team can jell together.