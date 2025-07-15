Cam Heyward Recalls Favorite Play Of His Career: ‘Warms My Heart A Little Bit’

Throughout his potential Hall of Fame career, Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has made a number of memorable plays. He’s come up large in big spots, had some jaw-dropping feats of strength, and had plenty of highlight-reel plays in the trenches.
There is one play that comes to mind when it comes to the favorite of his long, illustrious career.
And it’s not one you’d think, either.
On the latest episode of his Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast, the seven-time Pro Bowler said his favorite play came during the 2021 season. It wasn’t a pass rush or a run stop. No, it was him picking off then-Bears quarterback Justin Fields at the line of scrimmage.
“My favorite play of my career, you could say sacking Tom Brady was probably one of the coolest ones. But there’s one that warms my heart a little bit more than that. It was when I picked off Justin Fields,” Heyward said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “And then he became a teammate. I think just having that be able to rub a little bit of salt on the wound just plays a little bit better.”
Heyward’s interception of Fields came late in the first quarter of the Nov. 8, 2021, Monday Night Football matchup with the Bears at then-Heinz Field.
It was trademark Heyward, too, as he got his hands up at the line of scrimmage and somehow came down with the football.
Here’s a look at that play.
A few years later, Fields became teammates with Heyward as he was traded to the Steelers ahead of the 2024 season.
That interception by Heyward was the second of his career, and it gave him ammo to needle Fields about it last summer on a previous episode of the podcast.
“I was glad it was a Buckeye, too, because I went to him after the game and he was like, ‘How’d you pick that off?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. It was just the right place at the right time,'” Heyward said of the interception of Fields.
“You smacked it. I still don’t know how you caught it,” Fields said.
Even looking at the play now, it’s not clear how Heyward came down with it. But he did for his second career interception. That he eventually got to talk to Fields about it and rub it in as his teammate a few years later made it all the sweeter.
Now, he’ll get a chance to do it again versus Fields. Heyward and the Steelers will square off with Fields and the New York Jets on the road at MetLife Stadium to open the 2025 season. Heyward is coming off a dominant 2025 season that saw him earn first-team All-Pro accolades, and in that season he batted down 11 passes at the line of scrimmage, leading all non-defensive backs in the category.
Fields worked on finding passing lanes against the Steelers’ defense last season, learning to avoid batted passes, but chances are Heyward still has a few tricks up his sleeve to bust out against his former teammate.