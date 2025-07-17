Cam Heyward Not Worried About Jalen Ramsey Being A ‘Headache’ For Steelers

Jalen Ramsey has been one of the best corners of his generation. Now, he joins the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding to their already strong defense. However, Ramsey doesn’t come without baggage. Reportedly, he was an issue for the Miami Dolphins, arriving late to practices. There have been other reports about Ramsey being a diva, too. That’s made some people wary about the Steelers trading for him. However, Cam Heyward isn’t worried about Ramsey causing problems in the Steelers’ locker room.

“I think, sometimes when guys get traded, they get a bad rap of who they are,” Heyward said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “You’ve gotta welcome a little bit of what each person brings. The logo is the logo, and the team is always put before everybody else. But what makes up the team is different personalities. There’s gotta be a juggle. Talking to Jalen [Ramsey] so far, Jalen just wants to play ball.

“Jalen wants a chance to compete at the highest level. We’re gonna do whatever we can to foster that. We’re gonna put him in the right situations. Sometimes, coaches run from those situations and say, ‘That guy can be a headache.’ It doesn’t matter if a guy’s a headache. We can still win with a guy, and he can be a part of it and be a positive contributor.”

The Steelers aren’t strangers to players who can be headaches. They had Antonio Brown for almost a decade, and throughout that time, Brown helped them win many football games. Mike Tomlin has gotten the most out of many problematic players. Ramsey could be next on that list.

However, the issue with Ramsey might be how much gas he has left in the tank. He’s set to turn 31 this year and hasn’t been as dominant in recent years. The Steelers dealt Minkah Fitzpatrick for him, so they have a big void in their secondary that needs to be filled.

Also, it’s unclear where Ramsey fits in with the Steelers. Throughout his career, he’s mostly been an outside corner. However, Pittsburgh has Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay set as their boundary corners. Is Ramsey going to play in the slot? Or could he transition to safety? If he switches positions, what level can he perform at? Those are the big questions that the Steelers are faced with.

Despite that, Ramsey adds more talent to the Steelers’ defense. If Father Time doesn’t catch him or Slay, Pittsburgh could have its best secondary in years. That could be very valuable against some of the explosive offenses in the AFC.

The Steelers aren’t afraid to take a swing on a guy with baggage. They signed Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and he’s a divisive figure. However, so far, Rodgers seems to fit in just fine in Pittsburgh. Perhaps Ramsey will jell just as well.

Heyward is one of the Steelers’ leaders, so if he isn’t concerned about Ramsey fitting in, then maybe it’s less of an issue than people think. We’ll see what happens if the Steelers start losing games, though. That could be a stress test for Ramsey and Pittsburgh.