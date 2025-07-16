Cam Heyward Feels Like Steelers ‘Have The Team’ to Win Super Bowl

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward has a Hall of Fame resume. But one thing that’s lacking is playoff success, and namely, a Super Bowl. Heyward thinks that could change this season.

“There are a lot of things I still want to accomplish in this league. And the first thing that comes to mind is holding one of those Lombardi’s one day,” he told guest host Seth Hollins Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “And I feel like we have the team to do it. You gotta love the way our staff and organization goes about every year, saying we’re trying to compete for a championship. It’s not like we’re trying to rebuild or hold anybody back. We know what this city wants, and as players, we want to answer that call.”

The Steelers have had plenty of chances to rebuild, and instead, they’ve looked to remain competitive. Last offseason, they went the veteran quarterback route with Russell Wilson and after that didn’t work out, they’re trying it again with Aaron Rodgers.

As Heyward said, they’re not looking to hold anybody back. They have an aging defensive core with players like Heyward who haven’t tasted postseason success, and the front office has added pieces to give the Steelers the best chance to compete. In addition to signing Rodgers, the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith this offseason and have looked to put themselves in a position to make a run.

With Rodgers likely retiring after this season, it’s a one-year experiment. But Heyward seems to think the roster is talented enough, and the players will get the first chance to jell as a complete team when they hit the field next week for training camp at Saint Vincent College.

There are a lot of question marks, and the Steelers aren’t a young team. At 41 years old, Rodgers might not have enough left in the tank to lead the Steelers deep into the playoffs. The offense might not live up to its potential or the defense could suffer another second-half collapse like it did last season.

There’s talent on the roster though, and it’s a team that’s all motivated toward one common goal. There’s a chance the Steelers can lightning in a bottle and help Heyward add the missing piece to his resume this season.