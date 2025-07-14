Cam Heyward Explains How His Offseason Training Has Changed

Well into his 30s, it might seem logical for Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Heyward to take plenty of offseason rest days—ones he regularly gets throughout the regular season. But Heyward’s mentality is flipped. After the Steelers have played their last game, returning to work sooner is optimal for Heyward.

“A lot smarter,” Heyward told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller over his offseason training habits now compared to his younger years. “Starting a lot earlier. I feel like what I took, like, a week or two off, and I was already back training.”

Even at 36, Heyward remains one of the NFL’s strongest players. With a bull rush that remains unbeatable and run defense that seems immovable, his strength is a reason for his longevity. Power outlasts athleticism, allowing Heyward to play well beyond the normal shelf life of a pass-rushing defensive tackle. In 2024, he posted a historically strong season for a 35-year-old interior lineman, his 8.5 sacks the second-most of someone his age or older by an NFL defensive tackle. Only the late Steve McMichael’s 10.5 during the 1992 season topped Heyward’s eight.

For Heyward, maintaining that strength is best by quickly returning to baseline. That means hitting the weight room instead of the couch.

“Now it’s just like trying to sustain stuff,” Heyward said. “And then just keep building so I don’t have to have that big lull to get back to where I was.”

It’s a similar mentality to what T.J. Watt has described in past offseasons. No longer is the goal to max out weight and set new personal records. Their “gym bro crushing it” days are behind them. Lifting smart and consistently is the goal. Heyward’s on-record saying he plans to play through 2026, a goal that seems completely achievable. It’ll only add to his Hall of Fame resume, one bolstered by last season’s strong performance and the accolades that came with it. Heyward earned his seventh Pro Bowl and fourth first-team All-Pro.

If Heyward can keep his 2024 baseline into 2025, he’ll continue defying odds, expectations, and Father Time.