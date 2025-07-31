‘Calvin Thinks He’s 6’5″‘: Arthur Smith Talks Austin’s Mindset, Thinks His ‘Best Days Are Still Ahead Of Him’

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the opportunity to role into the 2025 season with a talented receiving duo that would’ve consisted of DK Metcalf and George Pickens. When they decided to trade Pickens, and make minimal upgrades to the position afterwards, it seemed clear Pittsburgh has plenty of confidence in their current receiving core. A core that includes Calvin Austin III, who’s made a fan in Arthur Smith.

“Calvin, he liked that chip on his shoulder,” Smith said after Thursday’s practice via the Breakfast With Benz podcast. “A little partial to him, he’s another Memphis Guy. Calvin thinks he’s 6’5″. You know, he’s got the personality that I think he would try to fight anybody… That’s what you love about him.”

“I think the best days are still ahead of him. Really love working with Calvin.”

Last year, the Steelers had a similar lack of depth at receiver, hoping Calvin Austin would take a step forward. He didn’t blow expectations out of the water, yet managed to put together a nice season. Austin had 36 receptions for 548 yards, and scored four times, leading all receivers on the roster. Austin’s 15.2 yards per reception are impressive as well.

That said, those aren’t exactly WR2 numbers. Yet, that’s the role the Steelers want him to grasp hold of this season. Can he really develop into a true second-option for Aaron Rodgers?

One big difference is the quarterback. Rodgers isn’t a world beater anymore, but he’s the best option Pittsburgh’s had at the position since the last couple years of Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Going from Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to Rodgers should give a boost to every pass-catcher on the roster. With Calvin Austin’s size, quarterbacks need to be more accurate getting him the ball than they would with a bigger target like DK Metcalf, for example. Rodgers is one of the more accurate quarterbacks the league has seen, so that should help him as well.

Throughout his career, Rodgers has found a way to elevate receivers. There’s a reason many speculated about players like Allen Lazard coming to Pittsburgh as soon as Rodgers signed. Austin is a fiery, quick, athletic receiver, all traits Rodgers has had success with. Getting better accuracy, and more consistent quarterback play in general with Rodgers, it’s reasonable to expect Austin to have a career-best type of season.

That said, we shouldn’t rush to expect a ton of improvement with him, as there are a bevy of other options. The Steelers are even experimenting with four-tight end sets, a formation which would likely exclude Austin. With Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington all catching the eye of Rodgers already, Calvin Austin won’t be force-fed targets.