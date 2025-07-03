Calvin Austin III Named Steelers’ Biggest Spring Surprise

Wide receiver Calvin Austin III is carrying over a breakout fall into a buzz-worthy spring. In a recent exercise naming one surprise player of spring OTA and minicamp practices, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor gave Austin the top nod for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Citing a stamp of approval from WRs Coach Zach Azzanni, Pryor noted Austin’s playmaking he showed last season continued during the team’s first practices of 2025.

“Austin still has to build chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but he made plays throughout the Steelers’ OTAs and minicamp with Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard throwing him the football,” she wrote.

Unfortunately, Pryor’s information was light on details and didn’t fully capture the spirit of the exercise. Other team’s selections highlighted true sleeper-worthy players or rookies turning heads early. Austin broke out in 2024. Healthy and better used under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, he caught 36 passes for 548 yards and five touchdowns. Four of his scores were from 20-plus yards. Only a handful of elite receivers had more than that, all on a far larger number of targets than Austin’s 58.

List of WRs with more 20+ yard TDs than Calvin Austin (4) last season: – Ja'Marr Chase

– Jameson Williams

– DK Metcalf

– Devonta Smith

– Amon-Ra St. Brown Austin finished with only 36 receptions. Made his catches count. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) June 25, 2025

Austin also impacted special teams. With a 73-yard runback against the New York Giants, recorded the team’s first punt return touchdown since 2019. He finished the year with a 10.3-yard average, good enough for fifth-best league-wide.

To Pryor’s point, Calvin Austin is taking advantage of getting reps with Aaron Rodgers. He joined several teammates in Malibu to work out with Rodgers earlier this week.

During minicamp, Azzanni declared Austin the team’s No. 2 receiver ahead of Roman Wilson. Pittsburgh could add a wide receiver and change those plans but with TE Jonnu Smith’s addition, the team may be less likely to make a splash move for a wide receiver. Instead, Austin could battle Roman Wilson for snaps.

Austin’s skillset makes him, at worst, a No. 3 receiver. A speedster who is efficient and makes opportunities count, the question is if he can increase his volume similar to a No. 2 receiver able to make more than the occasional big play. Volume isn’t easy to find in Arthur Smith’s spread-the-ball-around system but Austin should be aiming for a 50-reception type of season. If so, he’ll enter free agency next year ready to cash in.