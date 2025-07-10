Calvin Austin III Shares What Aaron Rodgers Liked Most About His Game (Other Than Speed)

Steelers WR Calvin Austin III hopes to be a top target for QB Aaron Rodgers this season. At least so far, he is making a positive impression. Though undersized, he has one defining trait in his pure straight-line speed, which earned him a mid-round draft position. Going into the final year of his rookie contract, he wants to prove he can be a starter.

Showing the skills that are required to be a starting wide receiver is a good place to begin. And Austin has reportedly caught Rodgers’ eye already. We heard that from beat writers during minicamp, but recently, Austin shared his own thoughts on the subject. Appearing on Action News 5 in Memphis, he discussed the Steelers’ offseason and his upcoming season.

“The first time I met [Aaron Rodgers], one of the first things he said was about my speed”, Austin said. “Obviously, that’s my main thing. It’s something that got me to the point I’m at today. But one of the other things he was talking about was me going over the middle to make those tough catches. That was something that I really worked on last year and wanted to show that I’m not just a straight down-the-field speed guy”.

Earlier this offseason, Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni named Austin his No. 2 WR. There is still plenty of time to change that, but that appears to be how they will open camp. Unless, of course, they add somebody, maybe even a former Aaron Rodgers target. They did add TE Jonnu Smith, who can handle some wide receiver tasks.

Despite his lack of size, Calvin Austin wants to show Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers he is made of firmer stuff than that. While he has excellent deep-ball potential, he wants to be a complete receiver. That includes making the tough plays, the catches over the middle, that can help decide games.

“Tough third downs, across the middle, I’m the guy that can make those catches and show up in those big, crucial moments’, Austin said. “That’s where you earn your stripes. That’s where you earn the respect of your quarterback, the team, the coaches, when you make those catches”.

Notably, Austin reportedly spent the spring working in the slot. That may change if they shift their base offense to 12 personnel with Smith and Pat Freiermuth, however. Austin, of course, wants to show Rodgers that he’ll be wherever he wants him to be.

According to Pro Football Focus, Calvin Austin caught 18 of 24 targets over the middle of the field last year. He caught four of seven on deep passes with two touchdowns, five of seven on intermediate attempts with a touchdown, and nine of 10 on short passes. PFF credited him with three contested catches on four opportunities on deep targets. The outlet gave Austin very high receiving grades on deep and intermediate targets over the middle, which Rodgers should love.

Austin was among the teammates who recently flew out to Malibu to work out with Rodgers before training camp begins. He discussed that trip during the same interview, noting some coaching points Rodgers offered. More generally, he said of Rodgers, “he lets you play football”.

If Calvin Austin can catch deep balls and convert third downs over the middle for Aaron Rodgers, he’ll be happy to let the receiver do whatever he wants. In his third season in 2024, Austin caught 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns. With a bigger role, he could potentially double that—not bad timing in a contract year.