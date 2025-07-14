Buy Or Sell: Minkah Fitzpatrick Will Make Steelers Regret Trading Him

Buy or Sell: Minkah Fitzpatrick will make the Steelers regret trading him.

Explanation: The Steelers moved Minkah Fitzpatrick as part of a trade to acquire Jalen Ramsey following two years of declining production. Still young, he is not so far removed from first-team All-Pro status. While he has lacked his typical splash plays, Fitzpatrick remains a quality starting safety with his skill set intact.

Buy:

It’s not so long ago that people named Minkah Fitzpatrick as part of the Steelers’ defensive trinity. A stud at all three levels, he represented he secondary, pairing with T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. The latter two are still making All-Pro lists, but Fitzpatrick is not—even if he made the Pro Bowl in 2024.

We don’t know the reasons behind Fitzpatrick’s diminished impact in recent years. It’s not like he is missing a ton of plays, although he has missed more than he used to. Some have suggested that he was responsible for communication issues, but Patrick Queen refuted that.

There is every reason to believe the Minkah Fitzpatrick of 2025 is still as capable as the Minkah Fitzpatrick of 2022. He still has the same skill set, the same athletic profile. If he loses any reps, it’s not because he lost a step, one theory I’ve heard a lot. Sometimes players have variable seasons. Fitzpatrick had one last year. If the Dolphins use him right, he can thrive again.

Sell:

This is a multi-part matter, because Minkah Fitzpatrick’s performance isn’t the only one that matters. The Steelers parted with Fitzpatrick to acquire Jalen Ramsey. As long as they get out of Ramsey what they hoped for, it doesn’t matter what Fitzpatrick does.

And right now, Ramsey looks like a better defensive back than Fitzpatrick. As I said, he did miss more plays over the past two years, even if that wasn’t due to diminished athletic abilities. There’s no doubt that he’s a talented player, but perhaps his recent seasons are a better representation of Fitzpatrick’s real talent level. He went through long stretches without a splash play before but then found them in bunches.

The Steelers are building toward the 2025 season, following yet another disappointing year. While they reached the playoffs, they once again lost decisively in the first round. They are facing questions, both publicly, and perhaps privately as well. Questions about The Standard, and what the Steelers stand for.

The rookie class of a year ago was successful, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2025. And they need everyone healthy to do it, not an insignificant consideration. They needed a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft yet again.

These sorts of uncertainties are what we will address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, we will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).