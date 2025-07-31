Browns Owner ‘Would Bet’ Arch Manning ‘Stays In College Two Years’

The Steelers and Browns could be two teams competing for Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft—if he declares. Though he has hardly even started yet, he is one of the most hyped quarterback prospects in years, understandably. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Archie Manning, he has football royalty in his blood.

That football royalty largely sat on the bench last year at Texas, however, behind Quinn Ewers. This will be Arch Manning’s first year starting, but Browns owner Jimmy Haslam isn’t here for the chatter. Asked about the potential to draft him next year, he hardly entertained the thought.

“I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet that he stays in college two years, so I don’t even think that’s worth discussing”, he said. Haslam, however, also admitted that he doesn’t know Arch Manning at all. Some view his decision not to transfer while behind Ewers as a sign that he’s “not like that”, though.

But if he has a season like Joe Burrow, do you really think he won’t come out? Then again, if a team like the Browns holds the first-overall pick, Manning might not want to. But what if the Steelers were signaling intentions to go all in, assuming they were in range? The way things are shaping up, they’re very unlikely to be, even with their extra draft picks, but you never know.

Even if Arch Manning were to declare in next year’s draft, we don’t know if the Browns or anyone else would take him first overall. Just because his last name is Manning doesn’t mean he’ll be the best quarterback prospect in his class.

When speaking to the media earlier this month, Manning didn’t seem to be thinking about his NFL future. To his credit, he seemed sufficiently humble and down to earth and spoke highly of Ewers. He virtually apologized for being part of the Manning clan, and for Ewers to have to deal with such a high-profile backup.

Arch Manning did play some football last year…and some good football. On 90 pass attempts, he completed 61 for 939 yards and nine touchdowns to two interceptions. Obviously, he showed enough to move forward as Texas’ starter, and name recognition alone helps. But the Browns aren’t going to draft a Manning jersey—they need a franchise quarterback.

After all, they haven’t had one literally in decades despite multiple huge swings. Between drafting Baker Mayfield first overall and trading for Deshaun Watson, nobody can argue they haven’t tried. Of course, they dumped Mayfield to go after Watson, which proved a disastrous decision. Still, even though the Browns just drafted two quarterbacks, if Arch Manning is the prospect everybody thinks he is, they could hardly pass on him. A Manning with wheels? It sounds too good to be true.