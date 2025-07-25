Browns LB Jordan Hicks Announces Retirement

The Cleveland Browns were dealt another tough blow at the linebacker position Friday morning when standout veteran Jordan Hicks announced his retirement on Instagram.

According to a tweet on X from ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, Hicks had missed the first two days of training camp practice while dealing with a personal matter.

Now, Hicks is walking away from the game.

Browns LB Jordan Hicks is retiring, he posted on Instagram. Hicks missed the first two days of practice due to what the team called a personal matter. pic.twitter.com/Y6oUiPKxTS — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 25, 2025

Hicks played just 12 games last season with Cleveland, struggling with injuries. In those 12 games though, Hicks finished with 78 tackles and two sacks, playing 602 snaps. He graded out at a 77.4 overall from Pro Football Focus.

Hicks turned 33 years old in late June and had signed a two-year deal with the Browns last offseason to shore up their linebacker room.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out for the season with a neck injury, that leaves free agent signee Jerome Baker and former Steelers linebacker Devin Bush as Cleveland’s projected starters for Cleveland. The Browns also have second-round pick Carson Schwesinger and veteran Mohamoud Diabate at the position.

Bush was arrested in the offseason though, and it’s unclear if the NFL will levy discipline against him.

Prior to his time in Cleveland, Hicks spent four years in Philadelphia after being a third-round pick out of Texas in the 2015 NFL Draft. He later played three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and then spent two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

He finishes his career with 952 tackles, 16.5 sacks, 11 fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, 13 interceptions and one touchdown in his career. He won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles.

Last season against the Steelers in Week 12, Hicks had six tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. In Week 14 in Pittsburgh, Hicks had five tackles and a pass breakup, generating his highest grade of the season from PFF at 90.0 overall.

The Steelers will take on the new-look Browns in Week 6 at Acrisure Stadium at 1 PM/EST.