Browns GM Addresses Quinshon Judkins’ Arrest, Contract, Training Camp Status

Cleveland Browns second-round RB Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned, but as RB Andrew Berry knows, he has bigger concerns right now. Facing domestic violence and battery charges, he allegedly struck a romantic partner in the face, arm, and thigh. As of now, he is not in training camp, and not under contract.

Berry addressed the Judkins situation reporters before the Browns got underway on the field, basically in an effort to get out ahead of it with the hope of minimizing questions asked of players and coaches. In his remarks, he addressed the process, the contract, and other potentialities.

“Anytime, not just a player, but a member of your organization is involved in a legal situation, and particularly one that involves allegations of domestic violence, you lose a ton of sleep over it”, Brown said of the Judkins arrest, via transcript from the Browns’ media department. “Our initial responsibility as an organization is to gather as much information, particularly quality information, as possible

Berry added that they will not determine next steps until they have more information about Quinshon Judkins’ situation and the facts of the incident. While they are in regular communication with the league, the NFL is not holding their hand.

Asked whether the Browns need Judkins’ legal situation to be resolved before signing him to a contract, Andrew Berry said that is yet to be determined. “In terms of those decisions, signing, being at camp and everything like that, it’s probably too early to make any type of determination. So, as we gather information, we’ll have a better view on that”. When asked if letting him go is on the table, he said, “We’ll deal with the day-to-day”, calling it wasted mental energy engage in hypotheticals.

It’s worth noting that every second-round pick drafted around Quinshon Johnson earned a fully-guaranteed contract, a fact of which Berry and the Browns are very aware. “The second round was unique this year. Now it’s pretty well slotted, whether there’s a formal framework in place, like maybe the technical answer, but in terms of where that slot should land, yes, that’s pretty straightforward”.

Berry was unable to say when or even if the Browns would have Judkins in training camp, as well. They have Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, Dylan Sampson, and Ahmani Marshall as the only running backs currently on the roster. He acknowledged that signing another running back is a possibility, but claimed that is true of all positions.

The Browns drafted Quinshon Judkins hoping he would fill the void left by Nick Chubb, a former franchise icon. Over three years in college, he rushed for 3,785 yards with 45 touchdowns. Last year with the national champion Buckeyes, he rushed for 1,060 yards on 194 attempts with 14 touchdowns. In the title game, he rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns, scoring another receiving touchdown.