Browns CB Martin Emerson Carted Off During Practice (Update)

UPDATE, 4:21 p.m.: According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Cleveland cornerback Martin Emerson is believed to have suffered an Achilles injury in practice Tuesday, which led to him exiting early. Per Garafolo, Emerson will undergo an MRI to determine the extend of the injury, though the Browns believe it’s a significant tear.

If Emerson tore his Achilles, he’ll be lost for the season, landing a major blow to Cleveland’s cornerback depth under coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Sources to me and @RapSheet: #Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. suffered what’s an Achilles injury in today’s practice. He’ll undergo imaging to determine the full extent of the injury but the expectation is it’s a significant tear. pic.twitter.com/q11qHerFnM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2025

Our original story is below.

Cleveland Browns CB Martin Emerson suffered a potentially serious injury during Cleveland’s training practice on Tuesday. Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Emerson couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as a cart arrived to take him off the practice field.

No weight on his left leg as he was helped to the cart. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 29, 2025

Garafolo added Emerson was emotional and had a towel over his head as the cart took him off the field.

Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN reported that Emerson was covering former Steelers WR Diontae Johnson on a deep route, and practice was stopped momentarily after the injury.

Browns CB Martin Emerson is down and in serious pain. Was covering Diontae Johnson on a deep route during 7-on-7s. Practice has stopped momentarily. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 29, 2025

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State, Emerson emerged as a starter for Cleveland. He had a breakout season in 2023 with four interceptions, and he started 15 games last season for Cleveland with 80 tackles and five passes defensed.

For his career, Emerson has four interceptions, 34 passes defensed and 202 total tackles.

An injury to Emerson would be a brutal blow to Cleveland. He was penciled in to start on the outside across from Denzel Ward, and the Browns’ cornerback depth is lacking. Cameron Mitchell or Tony Brown II could be next in line to start if Emerson has to miss significant time.

Kevin Stefanski will likely give an update on Emerson’s practice after the Browns’ practice ends, but given that he was carted off and couldn’t put any weight on his leg, it sounds as if it could be a serious injury. The Steelers play Cleveland in Week 6 and Week 17 this season. If Emerson suffered a season-ending injury, he obviously would not be available for those matchups. Along with Ward on the outside, the Browns also have CB Greg Newsome II penciled in as their starting slot cornerback.

More information on the nature of the injury should be available in the coming days, and the Browns will hope that the injury isn’t as severe as it appeared.