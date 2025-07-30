Browns ‘Cautiously Optimistic’ Quinshon Judkins Will Sign And Play, Despite No Contact

Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins is the only remaining unsigned draft pick, but Jimmy Haslam is “cautiously optimistic” that changes. The 36th-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Judkins is accused of domestic violence. Making matters worse, he is the third Browns player since 2024 to face similar accusations.

Haslam addressed the media yesterday and where the Browns stand with Judkins. Asked he if expects Judkins will eventually sign and play for the Browns, he said, “I do, but that’s, you know, we all understand due process, the law, and the law does not move quickly. But yes, we’re cautiously optimistic”.

Before Haslam addressed the Quinshon Judkins situation, Browns GM Andrew Berry did so last week. Or rather, he fielded questions, but avoided giving any answers. He merely said it was “probably too early to make any type of determination”.

Both Berry and Haslam admitted to some organizational frustration for the growing pattern of domestic abusers on the roster. The key, to me, is the final three words, though: on the roster. When Mike Hall Jr. was arrested last year, he practiced the next day. He is still on the team, as is Devin Bush. The only difference with Quinshon Judkins is he isn’t under contract yet. I can only assume if he had signed the contract first, he would be in camp right now.

Perhaps complicating matters is the state of the second around in general. The Browns watched every other team picking around Quinshon Judkins sign their selection to a fully-guaranteed contract. Signing a player to a fully-guaranteed contract soon after an arrest for domestic violence isn’t a great image.

Haslam admitted the Browns haven’t spoken to Judkins in the past month—or at least he hasn’t, personally. It’s unclear what type of communication exists between the two parties at all since his arrest.

The Browns drafted Judkins hoping he could replace Nick Chubb, but that isn’t off to a good start. He has to get on the field, first, but before that happens, he has to clear his legal battle. I admit I haven’t followed this closely, and I don’t really know what the realistic possibilities are. This is the team that jumped at the possibility of trading for Deshaun Watson once learning he wouldn’t face criminal charged, however. Even Haslam called that a swing and a miss.

“Clearly, we need to look to see what else we can do”, Jimmy Haslam said of their string of incidents with domestic abusers on the team. I again reiterate the suggestion that you start releasing domestic abusers. If you want to send a strong message, show that that behavior is equally unacceptable under contract. Because right now it looks like they think Quinshon Judkins’ only mistake was not locking himself in before swinging.