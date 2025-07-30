Browns Announce CB Martin Emerson Suffered Torn Achilles, Out For Season

One day after he went down with what appeared to be a a significant injury, the Cleveland Browns confirmed the worst news for cornerback Martin Emerson.

According to Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who spoke to the media Wednesday morning, Emerson suffered a torn Achilles and will be out for the season.

The injury occurred Tuesday in practice when Emerson, who had emerged as a starting cornerback for the Browns in recent years, was covering former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a deep route. Emerson went down on the play and practice was immediately stopped, according to ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi.

Last season with the Browns, Emerson played 827 snaps, grading out at a 47.9 overall, according to Pro Football Focus. He was charged with allowing 52 receptions on 83 targets for 604 yards and six touchdowns. It was a major step back for Emerson, who was strong in 2022 and 2023 for Cleveland.

A former third-round pick out of Mississippi State, Emerson was entering a contract season for Cleveland but is now lost for the year with the torn Achilles.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about Emerson, knowing he’ll bounce back from the injury.

“It’s tough, physically, mentally and emotionally,” Stefanski said of Emerson, according to video via Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on X. “I don’t want to see any of our players, ever, in that position. It’s just, it’s tough. Tough to see. Having said that, I know what this kid is made of. Yesterday was a lot, and he’s sore today and it’s going to be tough. But I know he’s got it.”

The loss of Emerson deals a tough blow to the Cleveland secondary. Now, Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II will have to handle the lion’s share of snaps at cornerback.