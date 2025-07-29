Broderick Jones Should Return To Practice Tomorrow, Mike Tomlin Says

Pittsburgh Steelers fans can breathe a sigh of relief regarding injured LT Broderick Jones. He sat out most of training camp practice Sunday with a lower-body soft-tissue injury. Jones will return to practice tomorrow, according to head coach Mike Tomlin via WPXI’s Shelby Cassesse on X.

Mike Tomlin said Broderick Jones should be able to return to practice tomorrow. — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) July 29, 2025

Jones did not appear to be ready to participate today if they had held a full practice outside. He didn’t have his pads on at the beginning of practice, though inclement weather forced the Steelers to move inside.

Steelers OT Broderick Jones not dressed and practicing with the rest of the starters to begin the day. Calvin Anderson is getting first team LT reps. Jones suffered a soft tissue injury over the weekend. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 29, 2025

Before practice moved indoors, it looked like Jones’ expected replacement was veteran T Calvin Anderson. This was a change from Sunday, as Dylan Cook filled in for Jones when he was injured Sunday. Jones’ impending return will obviously result in the demotion of both tackles down to second-team offense.

Jones is not the only offensive lineman currently dealing with an injury. Coach Tomlin informed the media that OG Isaac Seumalo does not yet have a set timetable for return, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on X. He will remain day-to-day with a soft-tissue injury that he sustained while away from the team. They placed him on the non-football injury (NFI) list at the start of camp.

Mike Tomlin says he doesn't have a timetable for Isaac Seumalo to come off NFI. Says he's still "day-to-day." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 29, 2025

In Seumalo’s absence, Spencer Anderson has manned the LG position in the starting lineup. He started four games for Pittsburgh last season when Seumalo began the season with an injury, but Mason McCormick’s emergence at guard bumped him down to second-team offense.

This is the first offseason in a while that the Steelers had five clearly-projected starters on the offensive line. They should still be on track for their regular season debut as a unit, but various injuries are robbing them of valuable time to jell as a unit.

It’s a particularly important season for Jones as his move back to the left side comes during a quasi-contract year for him. The Steelers will have to make a decision on his fifth-year option in the spring, and he has a lot of work ahead of him to earn that.