Broderick Jones On Aaron Rodgers: ‘I Just Got To Keep Him Upright’

Broderick Jones has blocked for a new quarterback in each of his three seasons with the Steelers. From Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in his first season to Justin Fields and Russell Wilson in his second, he now will try to keep 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers protected. Something he knows will be of the utmost importance for the team’s success.

“I just got to keep him upright all season,” said Jones when talking of Rodgers.

He continued talking about how it’s been a dream to block for Wilson and now Rodgers because of their pedigree in the league. However, I’m not sure the quarterbacks of the past would feel the same way.

Jones has struggled thus far in his career. After being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Jones has largely disappointed thus far, struggling to find his place along the line. He was unable to beat out Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle since entering the league, leading him to the right tackle spot for the past two seasons. However, even there, he hasn’t been a fixture. Troy Fautanu, another first-round tackle for the Steelers, was on pace to beat out Jones for the right tackle spot before an injury took away his season.

Once entrenched on the right side, Jones never quite got his footing. He struggled to find consistency, earning just a 58.5 PFF grade in 2024. In fact, per PFF’s tracking, he gave up 10 sacks last season, which ranks 138th out of 140 eligible tackles. He also racked up 10 penalties last season, which also ranks near the top of the league.

In fairness to Jones, he came into the NFL as a left tackle, and while some players can easily switch from side to side, he may just not be able to do it. Throughout his two years, Jones has been vocal about his discomfort on the right side, saying he’s more natural on the left.

Well, he got what he wanted. Now, coming up on three years into the Broderick Jones experiment, it’s time the Steelers start to see some return on investment. If not, I’m not sure how long an aged Rodgers will be able to last. Let’s hope Jones makes good on his intentions to “keep him upright.”