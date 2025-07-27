Broderick Jones Exits Practice Early With Apparent Injury (Update)

UPDATE: 3:54 PM ET — Head coach Mike Tomlin informed the media after practice that Jones was unable to finish practice with what he described as a soft-tissue injury, per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko on X.

Mike Tomlin says Broderick Jones and WR Montana Lemonious-Craig weren’t able to finish today because of soft tissue injuries, while DJ Thomas-Jones could be a more significant one. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) July 27, 2025

On the final unpadded practice of training camp before real football begins on Tuesday, OT Broderick Jones exited early with an apparent injury, per our Alex Kozora on X. He wasn’t carted off the field, which is potentially a good sign that it was something minor. But it was enough to end his day early.

Broderick Jones didn't work last team period. Helmet off. Spoke with head trainer a bit. Day seems done. https://t.co/YKHMxXwYgs — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2025

Kozora noted that something seemed off during individual drills about an hour into practice as Jones was standing to the side of the drills with his helmet off.

Jones (No. 77) still off to side pic.twitter.com/BwdH1C8RtO — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 27, 2025

With Jones out of the lineup, OT Dylan Cook has stepped in for him. That is somewhat notable with Calvin Anderson also on the roster with more NFL starting experience under his belt. Cook has been with the Steelers since May of 2023 when he signed as a free agent. He was placed on IR at roster cutdowns last year and was activated almost three months later at the end of October. He was briefly waived from the roster, but the Steelers picked him back up on their practice squad days later.

Now, Cook seems to have the inside track to be the top swing tackle.

This is a key season for Jones, so hopefully he can return sooner rather than later and this soft-tissue injury doesn’t linger. The Steelers need to make a decision on his fifth-year option after this season, and nothing through his first two seasons suggests they will pick that up.

To his credit, Jone showed up to camp in the best shape of his life down at least 20 pounds from his playing weight last season.

Mike Tomlin should have some form of an update after practice when he speaks to the media. Working in Jones’ favor, the Steelers will have the day off with no practice tomorrow before returning with pads and permitted contact on Tuesday.