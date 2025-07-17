Breaking: T.J. Watt Reportedly Signing Record-Breaking Contract Extension With Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will sign a long-term contract extension, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, ending an offseason standoff. The pending deal furthers the organization’s publicly stated mission of making Watt a “one-helmet player” who spends his entire career with the organization. Per Schefter, Watt and the Steelers agreed to a three-year, $123 million extension with $108 million guaranteed at signing.

Watt is the latest top-end pass rusher to get paid this offseason. He joins the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, Houston Texans’ Danielle Hunter, and Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett. Watt’s $41 million in average annual value tops the pass-rusher market for the moment, though Trey Hendrickson and Micah Parsons still need to get paid.

Before the deal was reached, Watt made headlines this offseason over his contract status. In April, he shared a cryptic photo of him waving a peace/goodbye sign that some interpreted as him being unhappy with the lack of movement in his negotiations. More notably, he skipped the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp that made him subject to over $100,000 in team fines. Mike Tomlin downplayed his absence and remained optimistic a deal would get done.

Now, a contract has been reached, and Watt will fully work with the team starting next Wednesday when the Steelers report to training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

This is the second mega-contract Watt has signed with Pittsburgh. The first came days before the 2021 season began, Watt inking a four-extension worth $112 million that made him the highest-paid pass rusher in football.

This extension is one year shorter than his 2021 deal and has him tied to the Steelers through 2028 with his contract set to expire at the conclusion of his age-34 season.

Turning 31 in October, Watt is coming off a down 2024 by his high standards. He finished the season with 11.5 sacks in 17 starts, his fewest in a non-injury season since his rookie year in 2017. Including the postseason, Watt went his final four games without a sack for the first time in his career. Still, he recorded a league-high six forced fumbles, made the Pro Bowl, second-team All-Pro, and finished fourth in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Across eight NFL seasons, Watt’s notched 108 sacks. Last year, he became the second-fastest player to reach 100 sacks in official league history, only trailing Hall of Famer Reggie White. He tied the single-season record of 22.5 in 2021. He is the Steelers’ all-time sack leader and is quickly climbing the NFL’s charts, entering 2025 31st in official history. Watt is fourth among active players currently on rosters only behind Von Miller (129.5), Cameron Jordan (121.5), and Calais Campbell (110.5).