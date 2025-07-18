Brandt: Steelers, Watt Got Extension Done With ‘Silence And Dignity’ In Very Steeler-Like Fashion

There was a lot of noise in the last few months regarding the contract situation between the Pittsburgh Steelers and star pass rusher T.J. Watt. A lot of noise that riled people up and created a great deal of consternation within the Steelers fan base.
But in the end, all that it turned out to be was just that: noise. None of it coming from the Steelers or Watt’s camp, either.
The Steelers and Watt reportedly hammered out a three-year, $123 million extension Thursday, ensuring Watt will report to training camp next week with no issues. The extension also makes Watt the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL, too.
For Good Morning Football’s Kyle Brandt, how the Steelers and Watt got the extension done was rather notable in today’s financial landscape.
“I like the way this was done. There’s something very Steeler about this,” Brandt said, according to video via NFL Network. “T.J. Watt did not unfollow the Steelers on social media. He did not throw a fit in the media. He did not go on a media tour saying he wants to be traded and he is done with the Steelers. None of that. It was all done in silence and with dignity. And it was very Steeler-like, which I really like.
“Now he got his money, he’s awesome. He’s a fantastic player. I love him. He is gonna go to the Hall of Fame. T.J. Watt, I think he may already be a Hall of Famer, but I think he will be definitely by the end of this contract when he goes in.”
The way the Steelers and Watt handled things was rather refreshing. Even with all of the reports regarding how the two sides were so far apart, Watt was unhappy, a possible trade request could come, and more, nothing ever came out from the Steelers or Watt himself.
Brandt even took a shot at Cleveland’s Myles Garrett in the process, which is fitting considering Watt and Garrett are debated about constantly. Garrett went public with his trade request and then did a number of interviews on podcasts and TV shows talking about his request and what he wants out of his career.
Then, he turned right around and signed the richest contract (at the time) of any non-QB in the NFL.
Watt never did any of that. Instead, he stayed quiet and worked with the franchise, ultimately getting what he wanted in the end. The Steelers avoided a significant long-term commitment, too, as it’s a win-win for all parties involved.
Now, the focus shifts back to the football field where Watt and the Steelers are aiming to compete for a Super Bowl after a busy offseason that saw the Black and Gold add a number of big-name players. Even in an offseason where the Steelers did a lot of un-Steeler-like things, when it came to their franchise icon, it was always about the Steeler Way.